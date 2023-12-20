Newest Carnival Ship Arrives at US Homeport

Carnival Jubilee has officially docked in the US for the very first time as the brand new ship arrived at her Galveston, Texas homeport at approximately 8 a.m. on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

A Texas-sized welcome greeted the new vessel with hundreds of Carnival cruise fans lining the docks a welcome party thrown by Port of Galveston to officially greet the new ship with style and hospitality.

Welcome Home, Carnival Jubilee!

Carnival Jubilee has officially arrived in Galveston, Texas on Wednesday morning, December 23. The ship’s arrival has been greatly anticipated by cruise fans and port officials, as it marks a new era of fantastic cruising from the Lone Star State.

“What a special day it is for Galveston, Texas,” said John Heald, Carnival Cruise Line’s brand ambassador.

Carnival Jubilee Arriving in Galveston

The ship’s journey from Bremerhaven, Germany has been followed closely by fans ever since the ship was delivered to Carnival Cruise Line on December 4, 2023, as she has made her way across the Atlantic Ocean for the first time en route to Galveston.

“I’m proud of all the work our team and our partners at Meyer Werft have done in collaboration to bring Carnival Jubilee to life,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, when the ship was delivered. “Now, we start sailing her home so we can deliver her to our guests just in time for the Christmas holiday.”

The ship stopped first in Tenerife in the Canary Islands and then in Nassau in the Bahamas to take on additional supplies and crew members in preparation for her first passenger sailing on December 23, 2023.

Fans Welcome Carnival Jubilee to Galveston (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

The 183,521-gross-ton, Excel-class ship arrived in Galveston Bay under a tugboat water salute escort and an airplane overhead with a welcome banner, with crowds lining the adjacent docks cheering the ship’s arrival. Many revelers brought signs to welcome the ship, adorned with greetings, hearts, the Texas state flag, and Carnival’s iconic whale tail funnel.

Crew members lined the decks as the ship made her way to the pier, many of them holding signs saying “Howdy Galveston” and similar sentiments. Even Santa Claus was spotted on the deck, ready for the ship’s first sailing, a very celebratory Christmas cruise.

Carnival Jubilee Arriving in Galveston

Carnival Jubilee docked at Cruise Terminal 25 just after 8 a.m., officially taking her place as the first-ever new-build ship to be homeported from Galveston, and cementing Carnival Cruise Line’s commitment to Texas cruising with the Texas Lone Star dramatically displayed on her bow.

“The Texas star on her bow isn’t just decoration, it’s a symbol of our gratitude to our guests sailing from Texas who’ve made us the number one cruise line in Galveston, and our commitment to the future of cruising from this great city and state,” said Duffy. “When we cut the ribbon to welcome our first guests on this ship this weekend, we’ll be celebrating the beginning of a new era of operations here.”

Setting Sail With Carnival Jubilee

The new ship will be offering 7-night Western Caribbean cruises, visiting Roatan, Honduras as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico. The port order may occasionally vary depending on the ship’s sailing date.

Carnival Jubilee is permanently homeported in Texas at least through April 2026. Carnival Cruise Line has not yet announced itineraries past that date.

Carnival Jubilee Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft)

Onboard, guests will not only enjoy all sorts of Carnival favorites – Guy’s Burger Joint, the Punchliner Comedy Club, the adults-only Serenity area, BlueIguana Cantina, the WaterWorks aqua park and much more – but also features exclusive to the Excel-class ships, such as the BOLT rollercoaster and the expansive central atrium where unique and dynamic shows amaze guests.

Carnival Jubilee also features new and unique venues found nowhere else in the Carnival fleet, including the immersive, ocean-themed Currents and Shores zones. Dr. Inks, Ph.D is a new, quirky bar that will offer themed drinks, while The Golden Mermaid will tantalize guests with secret cocktail recipes inspired by mermaid adventures.

Guests will also get to enjoy an exclusive onboard “Lone Star Tailgate” party with entertainment, games, dancing, and more, as well as a brand-new, wedding-themed production show, “Dear Future Husband” that also includes an interactive party element for guests to join in. Of course, the ship’s first two sailings are holiday cruises and will also include all types of seasonal fun and special guests.

Santa and Mrs. Claus on Carnival Jubilee (Photo Credit: Carnival Cruise Line)

Sister ship to Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration, Carnival Jubilee can welcome 5,374 guests when booked at double occupancy, or as many as 6,631 passengers when fully booked with all berths filled. Also onboard are 1,735 international officers and crew members, all of whom are now a little bit Texan.