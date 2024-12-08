P&O Cruises Ship Remains Docked Due to Rough Weather

Early winter storms can be brutal in northern Europe, and make for challenging conditions for cruise vacations. Instead of sailing into such weather, P&O Cruises’ Iona is remaining docked in Southampton for longer than anticipated following her early arrival on Friday evening ahead of the worst of Storm Darragh.

The ship had been scheduled to depart Southampton and navigate to the English Channel in the late afternoon on Saturday, December 7, 2024. Instead, the vessel is remaining securely docked until conditions improve.

Guests who boarded the 184,089-gross-ton, Excel class vessel – one of the largest ever built for the British cruise market – were informed of the delayed departure.

The ship’s captain advised that the earliest departure would be 10 p.m. on Sunday night, though it is possible that Iona may remain docked until Monday morning if conditions don’t improve.

As of 11 p.m. on Saturday night, the ship was still firmly docked, and local winds were recorded at 20 knots (23 miles per hour) close to the cruise terminal. In the English Channel along the ship’s route, winds were as high as 35 knots (40 mph).

With a delay of this magnitude, itinerary changes will be necessary for Iona‘s 7-night voyage. The first port of call was to have been Hamburg, Germany on Monday, December 9, but the ship will be unable to reach that port on schedule.

The remaining calls to Rotterdam, Zeebrugge, and Le Havre (Paris) may also require adjustment depending on when the ship is able to set sail and what speed she is able to make for her voyage.

Above all, the safety of Iona and all aboard her is the first priority, and cruise lines always make delay, adjustment, and cancellation decisions based on safety. Iona can welcome 5,206 guests aboard for each sailing and is also home to approximately 1,700 international crew members.

To be clear, none of Iona‘s operational systems are impacted in any way by this delay. In fact, guests onboard are enjoying entertainment and activities just as if the ship were sailing as planned.

P&O Iona Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: P.Cartwright)

“We are closely monitoring the weather across the UK this weekend. We have many festive activities and entertainment planned and can’t wait to welcome you on board,” the cruise line said to guests with the delay notification.

Iona is scheduled to return to Southampton on Saturday, December 14, and there should be no adjustment to her expected debarkation at that time. Furthermore, there are no anticipated changes to the next sailing, a 14-night Christmas cruise to the Canary Islands.

Other Recent Weather Difficulties

Also arriving early to Southampton on Friday evening to avoid Storm Darragh was Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Adventure, which had embarked earlier that day from nearby Portsmouth but took shelter in Southampton.

Read Also: The 10 Roughest Seas in the World for Cruise Ships

Spirit of Adventure is now sailing a 30-night Caribbean holiday sailing, but may make some early itinerary changes to avoid the worst weather.

These two ships are not the only vessels recently to have had to contend with foul weather. Just days ago, Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition remained docked at the Port of Tilbury for the entirety of her planned 3-day cruise due to the severity of Storm Bert.

Winter storms are accelerating just as the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has ended with a higher number of storms, on average, than a typical year, including several that had dramatic impacts on Caribbean and Mexico cruises.

Experienced cruise travelers will always be aware of weather forecasts that might influence their sailings, and will be flexible with their travel plans when poor weather might interfere.