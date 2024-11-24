Severe Storm Keeps Cruise Ship in Port for Days

Severe weather can impact cruise itineraries in any part of the world, and as Storm Bert has pummeled the UK, sailings in the region are not unaffected. In fact, Ambassador Cruise Line’s Ambition has been held in port long past her expected departure due to the closure of the Port of Tilbury and regional weather conditions.

Guests onboard the 48,123-gross-ton vessel have been kept apprised of discussions and why the ship has been unable to depart, with regular updates as to the ongoing challenges.

“Good evening. As has been widely reported, Storm Bert has begun impacting various parts of the UK, with winds of up to 30 knots reported in our home port in Essex and gusts reaching over 50 knots,” the first notification to guests on Saturday, November 23 read.

“After consulting with the Port of London and the Port of Tilbury, we have been advised that the weather conditions are too dangerous for Ambition to depart on the Amsterdam & Antwerp City Break as planned at 2000 this evening. The port is now closed to all vessels.”

While the ship is safe and all onboard operations – entertainment, restaurants, activities, etc. – remain as scheduled, the ship has been unable to depart on the 3-night mini-cruise as planned.

Further updates made on Sunday morning and afternoon clarified the poor weather’s impact on the sailing.

“We remain in discussions with the Port of Tilbury and the Port of London Authority, without who’s permission we will not be able to depart even if the winds subside to below the required level of 30 knots,” the morning update noted.

“We are hopeful to be able to bring you more positive news later this afternoon, with a pilot now onboard in the event that the weather conditions improve and we are able to sail to Antwerp in the early evening for an arrival tomorrow.”

Unfortunately, the conditions by Sunday evening had not improved enough for the ship to depart. Furthermore, even if the ship could leave, the conditions in crossing the North Sea would be very uncomfortable and potentially hazardous, while local tides would no longer be suitable for the river transit to Antwerp.

“We understand that this news may be disappointing for Ambition guests, but we would rather remain in port than risk safety on any North Sea crossing or attempt to access Antwerp at a time when the tides will not be in our favour. Thank you so much for your understanding,” the latest notification read.

This means Ambition will remain at the Port of Tilbury until Tuesday morning, when the ship was originally scheduled to have returned from the small break.

Satellite tracking data confirms that the vessel remains in place docked in Tilbury on Sunday night. At this time, the ship would be unable to reach any port of call while still returning for debarkation as planned on Tuesday, November 26.

Ambassador Cruise Line Ambition Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Sail Away Media)

Ambition – formerly AIDAmira of AIDA Cruises – can welcome 1,248 travelers at double occupancy, or up to 1,727 guests when fully booked with all berths filled. Also onboard are approximately 670 international crew members.

Despite the weather-related disruption to the current short sailing, Ambassador Cruise Line’s top priority is the safety and well-being of all travelers and crew. Ultimately, all decisions are made to ensure everyone is as safe and comfortable as possible in these challenging conditions.

Storm Bert has brought severe flooding and strong winds across much of the UK, with winds reaching 60-70 miles per hour in some places. Coastal areas are especially prone to stronger winds.

Furthermore, high rainfall totals – estimated to be as much as a typical month’s worth of rain in just 24 hours – have contributed to more than 100 regional flood warnings.

Heavy rain and strong winds continue across central and southern parts of England and Wales 🌧️



Clear spells elsewhere, with blustery showers in the northwest



Stay #WeatherAware #StormBert ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/ZROBt5vnpY — Met Office (@metoffice) November 24, 2024

In northern areas, heavy snowfall has been recorded, and as the snow melts, it will further add to the flooding concerns.

Road closures, travel disruptions, and power outages have been common through the weekend, though emergency crews are working diligently to restore service as quickly as possible.

Read Also: The 10 Roughest Seas in the World for Cruise Ships

The most severe weather was easing Sunday evening, but challenging conditions are expected to continue through Monday as the storm system gradually moves out of the region by early Tuesday.

At this time, there are no expected changes to Ambition‘s next sailing scheduled to depart the Port of Tilbury on Tuesday, November 26. The 16-night sailing will visit Spain, Portugal, and the Canary Islands before returning to the UK on Thursday, December 12.