Norwegian Cruise Line Replaces its “Free At Sea” Program

Norwegian Cruise Line has launched a new brand campaign offering MORE for travelers, elevating offerings and ensuring that every cruise guest has an oceangoing vacation that is truly “more” for them to enjoy.

The new “More At Sea” program replaces the cruise line’s popular “Free At Sea” package with even more options. Beginning October 1, 2024, the package will be available for all Norwegian Cruise Line voyages setting sail from January 1, 2025.

But what is “More” according to the cruise line? The new program offers an expanded selection of amenities, such as premium beverages with the unlimited open bar featuring Grey Goose vodka, Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve bourbon whiskey, and more than 100 specialty cocktails.

For dining, the “More At Sea” options will include specialty dining with more appetizers and desserts, up to three of each at each sitting, letting travelers indulge in the cruise line’s award-winning dining. If guests crave even more beyond that, a simplified cover charge of $40, $50, or $60 will apply depending on the restaurant.

All passengers will also enjoy faster, stronger at-sea connectivity with Starlink’s high speed internet access and more Wi-Fi minutes. In fact, each stateroom guest will now receive a dedicated login and 150 minutes to stay in touch.

Other amenities popular with the familiar “Free At Sea” package will remain part of “More At Sea” including a $50 shore tour credit for the first guest and free airfare for the second guest.

These upgrades come following guest feedback and are meant to enhance all travelers’ cruise experience in the ways that are most requested.

“This has been one of the most exciting journeys we’ve been on at NCL – always looking to further and genuinely understand what our guests value most during their cruise,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“We have invested a lot of time listening to our guests and our travel partners… And we’ve found that what they want is to see more, do more and enjoy more when they vacation with us.”

Even More Onboard

In addition to the new promotional program, Norwegian Cruise Line is also dedicated to offering more onboard in all facets of the cruise vacation experience that guests love.

Read Also: Norwegian Cruise Line Haven – What You Need to Know

More entertainment will be available outside the main show theater, offering something for everyone from comedy to live music to other amazing options. Yet in the main theater, shows with global appeal are being developed, such as the new “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince” that will debut aboard Norwegian Aqua in 2025.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Free At Sea

The cruise line’s new mobile app, which Cruise Hive reported earlier, is scheduled to roll out fleetwide before the end of 2024, with enhanced options to streamline the guest experience so all travelers can enjoy more with the least effort.

Easier app check-in, intuitive browsing, simplified dining and entertainment reservations, and a dynamic home screen customized to individual voyages are just a few of the upcoming features that will help travelers make the most of their NCL cruise.

These upgrades and the new “More At Sea” program come as Norwegian Cruise Line is gearing up for the next two ships to join the fleet, the Prima Plus class Norwegian Aqua and the just announced Norwegian Luna.

The ships will debut in 2025 and 2026, respectively, bringing even MORE to travelers as the fleet expands to a total of 21 ships as both set sail.

Norwegian Cruise Line remains dedicated to ensuring that every guest has more – more destinations to visit with 450 ports of call on NCL itineraries; more cruise lengths with both short getaways and longer immersive journeys available; and more onboard fun with exclusive experiences such as go kart tracks, the world’s first hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide, luxurious and multisensory thermal suites, and so much “MORE.”