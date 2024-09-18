NCL Unveils Next Prima Plus Class Ship – Norwegian Luna

Following on the great success of Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, as well as great anticipation for the upcoming Norwegian Aqua, Norwegian Cruise Line has revealed the next ship in the innovative class – Norwegian Luna.

The new ship will set sail in March 2026 homeporting from Miami, Florida, offering 7-night Caribbean sailings to guest-favorite ports, including Great Stirrup Cay, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas, Tortola, Cozumel, Costa Maya, and more.

Already under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, Norwegian Luna will be a twin sister ship to Norwegian Aqua, first in the Prima Plus class.

The ship will be 10% larger both in overall size and guest capacity than Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, and will offer the same stunning architecture and elegance that guests have come to expect from the outstanding class design.

The ship’s overall artful design – from her hull art to her interior spaces – reflects the moon and tides in a wistful, ephemeral way.

“Inspired by the relationship between the moon and the tides of the ocean, we are excited to introduce Norwegian Luna as the vessel that perfectly complements her sister ship, Norwegian Aqua,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

The hull art is richly colored in blue, teal, and purple tones, reflecting lunar imagery complete with a full moon on the ship’s bow. The art is designed by ELLE, a highly acclaimed street artist whose work includes underground graffiti as well as collaborations with Reebok, Samsung, Ikea, and much more.

The ship hull artwork, titled “La Luna,” showcases a deep connection between humanity and celestial forces focused on the ebb and flow of the moon and tides, a perfect representation for a cruise ship that connects space and sea.

“I’m thrilled to partner with Norwegian Cruise Line who has been known for showcasing stunningly designed hull art across its entire fleet,” said ELLE. “It’s been an incredible experience crafting this piece and knowing my 1,056-foot piece of artwork will sail across the seas, traveling the globe for all to see.”

Norwegian Luna will offer travelers far more than just an artistic experience, however.

“The debut of Norwegian Luna truly showcases our ongoing commitment to providing guests more of what they enjoy and value – a brand-new ship with the latest, innovative offerings sailing to the beautiful, tropical destinations of the Caribbean. It’s important to give our guests more to see, more to do, more to enjoy on board and ultimately more out of their cruise vacation,” said Herrera. “We can’t wait for them to experience Norwegian Luna!”

What to Expect Onboard

For the best thrills at sea, guests can take on the exclusive Aqua Slidecoaster, a first-of-its-kind hybrid rollercoaster and waterslide that will debut on Norwegian Aqua and will also be a highlight of Norwegian Luna. A magnetic lift will propel guests on two different courses, through three stories of outstanding twists and turns.

Norwegian Luna Aqua Slidecoaster

Also onboard will be the Glow Court, a digital interactive sports complex that will transform into a high-energy nightclub each evening. Travelers can also up their game at the Stadium with a variety of classic activities with new twists, including ping-pong and other games.

The popular 10-story free-fall slide, The Drop, will also be a prominent feature of Norwegian Luna, giving guests yet another way to dive in to all the fun onboard.

Norwegian Luna Glow Court Rendering

To relax after so much excitement, Norwegian Luna will offer the all-new three-bedroom duplex Haven Suites in the ship’s special-access complex, The Haven. These three-bedroom, three-bathroom suites will have separate living and dining areas along with an expansive balcony.

Of course, access to all the exclusive amenities of The Haven are also included – a sundeck, outdoor spa, sauna, dedicated concierge, private lounge, and more.

All passengers will be able to stroll along the 46,000-square-foot outdoor artistic walkway, Ocean Boulevard, featuring stunning sculptures and unparalleled ocean views. The adults-only Vibe Beach Club will be a key feature of Norwegian Luna, as will Infinity Beach with its unobstructed, sweeping ocean views.

Norwegian Luna Render

For refreshment, the ship will feature brand new bar and restaurant venues exclusive to the Prima Plus class, including the Thai specialty restaurant Sukhothai. Also returning are guest favorites, including Cagney’s Steakhouse, Le Bistro, and Onda by Scarpetta. To toast all the deliciousness, passengers can raise a glass at the Whiskey Bar, Belvedere Bar, and the Metropolitan.

Norwegian Luna will be the 21st ship in the Norwegian Cruise Line fleet when she debuts on April 4, 2026. Her inaugural sailings from PortMiami are now available for booking, and are sure to fill up fast given the popularity of this outstanding class of ships.

At double occupancy, the 156,300-gross-ton ship will be able to welcome 3,550 guests, with an outstanding crew onboard to ensure every passenger has an unforgettable getaway.