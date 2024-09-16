Norwegian Cruise Line Reveals Exclusive Shows for New Ship

From production shows to musical tributes to live bands to comedy acts, entertainment is a tremendous part of the cruise vacation experience.

Norwegian Cruise Line is well known for its tribute shows, and has announced the first-ever outstanding tribute to a well-known global icon with “Revolution: A Celebration of Prince” coming to Norwegian Aqua in April 2025.

The immersive Prince tribute show is only one of the exclusive entertainment options that will be found only aboard the new Prima-plus class vessel when she debuts.

Also onboard Norwegian Aqua will be “Elements: The World Expanded” – a new, enhanced version of the most highly guest-rated show for the cruise line.

“For decades, NCL has set the standard in entertainment at sea, with worldclass productions and talent that rivals those found in major cities like Las Vegas, New York City and London,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“For Norwegian Aqua, we are thrilled to build on our legacy of excellence in entertainment to offer our guests more options across the ship, including exclusive original productions that cannot be seen anywhere else on land or at sea.”

“Revolution: A Celebration of Prince” is an hour-long tribute to the music icon, covering his rise to popularity and the extensive and diverse musical career he created that wowed the world.

“I’ve always been inspired by Prince and the idea came to me, nearly seven years ago, to create a theatrical concert that would joyfully celebrate his music and exceptional artistry,” said Patricia Wilcox, the show’s conceiver, director, and choreographer. “I’m honored to bring this show to life alongside the NCL team, Prince Legacy, LLC and Primary Wave Music.”

The show will be featured in the ship’s three-story Aqua Theater & Club, offering a more intimate and flexible entertainment experience. Guests can opt for traditional theater seating if preferred, or choose to be part of the show and interact with the cast on the dance floor.

Meanwhile, “Elements: The World Expanded” will be even more immersive and distinctive from one of Norwegian Cruise Line’s most popular shows, “Elements” which is currently featured aboard four ships in the fleet.

The new show will be exclusive to Norwegian Aqua, offering an energizing and thrilling blend of magic, aerial acrobatics, music, dance, special effects, and more while exploring earth, air, water, and fire in new and dramatic ways.

More Top Entertainment Favorites Onboard

In addition to these two highly-anticipated production shows, the 156,000-gross-ton Norwegian Aqua will also offer fan favorites to provide a diverse lineup of entertainment for all guests to enjoy.

“From vibrant production shows to parties, musical performances, game shows, comedy and more, we have struck just the right balance of offering something for everyone to enjoy on board Norwegian Aqua,” said NCL’s Vice President of Entertainment Production, Bryan Anthony White.

“Our talented performers and the staff behind-the-scenes who bring our original productions to life are one-of-a-kind, and their dedication, passion and effort truly shines through when watching these exceptional shows. Our team is already working to bring these new entertainment offerings to life on board Norwegian Aqua and we look forward to wowing our guests when it sets sail.”

Norwegian Aqua Nightclub

A “90s Party” will be held in the Aqua Theater & Club as it transforms into a nightclub experience with top hits from the decade (appropriate outfits are encouraged!), or passengers can enjoy the “Livin’ La Vida Loca” party with Latin jams to rock the night away. A third themed party, “Pop Life,” builds off the Prince-themed show with his top hits and music influenced by his inimitable style.

A brand new “Welcome Aboard Show” will feature vocalists, dancers, and other entertainers in a teaser-style review of onboard entertainment options, followed by the immersive concert experience “Ocean Music Fest” for a vibrant jam session at sea.

Read Also: New Dining Revealed for Third Norwegian Prima-Class Ship

Also onboard will be the popular game show “The Price is Right LIVE on NCL” offering guests the opportunity to play their favorite games from the beloved show, along with a range of rock-and-roll tribute performances in the intimate Syd Norman’s Pour House venue.

For travelers who want to laugh it up, the Improv at Sea comedy club onboard has been expanded with more seating, offering even more opportunities for everyone to enjoy stand-up comedy and laugh-a-minute shows.

Norwegian Aqua, which can welcome 3,571 passengers per sailing, is scheduled to debut in spring 2025, homeporting from Port Canaveral to offer 7-night Caribbean cruises. Sailings will visit Great Stirrup Cay, Norwegian Cruise Line’s private Bahamian destination, as well as St. Thomas, Tortola, and Puerto Plata.

In August 2025, the ship will move to New York to offer a short series of Bermuda getaways, after which she will return to Florida to homeport from Miami through the winter before returning to New York in spring 2026.