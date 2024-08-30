Norwegian Cruise Line Rolling Out New App Across the Fleet

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) is rolling out a new mobile app today, August 30, 2024, promising to make cruise planning and management easier for guests. The app’s launch marks the beginning of a fleet-wide transition that will run through December 2024.

Now available for download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, passengers about to embark on Norwegian Sky’s 5-night voyage into the Caribbean on August 30, 2024, will be the first to sample its offerings.

Sailing to Key West, Florida; Cozumel, Mexico; and the cruise line’s private destination, Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas, on a roundtrip cruise from Miami, NCL is hoping the app will be kink-free and offer guests better service than its original app, Cruise Norwegian.

Guests on Norwegian Encore’s roundtrip September 1, 2024, cruise from Seattle to calls in Alaska and British Columbia, follow closely behind. They’ll be able to test the app’s connectivity during the 8-night journey that includes a full sea day.

“As part of our commitment to being the easiest cruise line to work with, we’re excited to announce that NCL is introducing a brand-new mobile app called Norwegian Cruise Line,” announced NCL.

The cruise line noted, “The new NCL mobile app will roll out on a ship-by-ship basis and is only available for select ships as we complete the transition across our fleet.”

The new app will next be adopted on Norwegian Viva’s 10-night Mediterranean cruise departing from Civitavecchia (Rome), Italy, on September 10, Norwegian Breakaway’s 7-night Canadian and New England journey departing from New York on September 15, and Norwegian Jewel’s 7-night Alaskan voyage from Vancouver, Canada, to Seward, Alaska.

The final September rollout will be found on a 10-night European itinerary aboard Norwegian Dawn. Departing from Le Havre, France, on the 27th, the app will be tested as the ship makes its way to Belgium, Spain, Portugal and Spain.

In October, the deployment will continue October 3 for guests on Norwegian Jade, October 5 for those on Norwegian Bliss, October 6 for travelers on Norwegian Epic, and October 18 for passengers on Norwegian Prima.

Later in the year, both Pride of America and Norwegian Joy will utilize the app for their October 26 sailings around Hawaii and the western Caribbean, respectively.

NCL App rollout

Four additional rollouts will continue throughout November, beginning with Norwegian Escape on November 8. It will be followed by Norwegian Spirit on November 15, Norwegian Sun on November 20, and conclude with Norwegian Pearl on November 21, 2024.

Finally, Norwegian Star and Norwegian Gem will be the last two ships to operate with the Norwegian Cruise Line app. Those last updates will take place beginning December 8 and December 11, 2024, respectively.

Until the rollout is complete, the legacy Cruise Norwegian app, which holds a 4.8-star rating on the App Store and 3.8 stars on Google Play, will remain available.

Comprehensive Features for Cruise Guests

The new app offers a comprehensive suite of features. Users who do not have a scheduled cruise can explore and book available cruises through the app, which mirrors the functionality of the NCL website.

For those with upcoming cruises, the app allows users to access their cabin and reservation details, check in, and prepare for their trip. Guests can view transfer and pier directions, upload necessary travel documents, and even purchase travel insurance.

It also supports selecting onboard packages and excursions, where users can peruse the available offerings for their cruise, once the rollout reaches their travel dates.

Members with Latitudes Rewards can view their points, and anyone with future travel credits can also access these through the app, which feature a live chat feature for real-time assistance from customer service.