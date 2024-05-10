Norwegian Cruise Line Honors Military as Partner of Fleet Week Miami

Norwegian Cruise Line is celebrating Military Appreciation Month with a series of initiatives throughout May 2024 that show the line’s support for veterans, active duty troops, and families of those who gave their lives in service of the country.

As the lead partner of Fleet Week Miami, which began on May 5 and runs until May 12, the cruise line welcomed the amphibious assault ship USS Bataan to its terminal at PortMiami. The vessel is one of four participating in the Fleet Week activities, along with the USS Harry Truman, the USS Leyte Gulf, and the USS Normandy.

USS Bataan arrived at the cruise line’s terminal on May 5, 2024, officially launching the celebration. Hosted by the US Navy, Fleet Week Miami features a busy schedule of events to welcome and entertain the sailors, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen visiting the city this week. Activities include free concerts by Navy and Marine Corps bands, tours of the Navy ships, and more.

Celebrating Fleet Week on Norwegian Breakaway

In addition to Fleet Week Miami, Norwegian Cruise Line also is a partner in the upcoming Coca-Cola 600, the NASCAR Cup Series race held annually during Memorial Weekend, and participates in Honor and Remember, the group that honors fallen service members.

“Throughout Military Appreciation Month and every day on board our ships, it is our privilege to recognize and honor the brave men and women who have served in the US military and their families for their sacrifice,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Supporting the military community is a shared passion for the entire NCL family and we are proud to team up with fantastic organizations like Fleet Week Miami, Coca-Cola, and Honor and Remember to make an impact for this community,” added Herrera.

The cruise line president served with the Army National Guard and works alongside other veterans at the cruise line, including Matthew Lewis, a former US Navy Seal who is a member of the executive team at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, parent company of the line.

Lewis addressed Miami officials and others during the Fleet Week Miami Mayoral Welcome press conference held on May 6, 2024, and presented a ceremonial plaque from the cruise line to US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

“Many of us personally understand the sacrifices this community has made for their country, and to be able to have a positive impact and provide an opportunity to reconnect with their loved ones is a privilege,” said Matthew Lewis, senior vice president and chief security officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

Read Also: Norwegian Cruise Line Haven: What You Need to Know

Both Herrera and Lewis hosted top Navy officials Admiral Daryl Caudle and Lt. General Brian Cavanaugh and others aboard Norwegian Breakaway at PortMiami on May 8.

Special Event Planned to Honor Gold Star Families

During Memorial Weekend, the cruise line will partner for the second year with Coco-Cola to honor Gold Star families at the Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR race, held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina, on May 26, 2024.

Norwegian Cruise Line Terminal in Miami (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

The cruise line president will host the families at a special luncheon, and word is that some fun surprises are in store. At the 2023 event, Herrera gave away free cruises to all of the Gold Star families attending the race.

The cruise line is also continuing its support of the nonprofit Honor and Remember organization. In addition to flying its flag on all Norwegian Cruise Line ships, the line will make a $75,000 donation to the group.

Onboard its ships, Norwegian Cruise Line provides active-duty troops and veterans with special perks and amenities, and cruise fare discounts of 10%. Since the cruise line’s Military Appreciation Program rolled out in 2022, some 220,000 military members have registered with the program, and 120,000 of those who have registered have cruised with the line.

Other cruise lines also participate in various veteran appreciation programs. Carnival Cruise Line, for example, holds special onboard events for military members who book cruises, and the line held six commemorative veteran events onboard its ships in the week before Veterans Day in November 2023.