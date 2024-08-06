Norwegian Cruise Line Expands ‘Appreciation’ Perks to Canadian Military

Norwegian Cruise Line has expanded its fleetwide Military Appreciation Program to members of the Canadian military services, including active troops and veterans in the Canadian Army, Royal Canadian Navy, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Canadian Coast Guard.

Previously, the program was offered to active members and veterans of US forces. The inclusion of Canadian soldiers and veterans is effective starting August 6, 2024 and features a standard 10% cruise fare discount plus an array of onboard amenities and services.

“The NCL family is committed to supporting the military community, and it is an honor to expand the benefits of our Military Appreciation Program to our allies in Canada,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

Norwegian Cruise Line’s Military Appreciation Program for Canada

“It is a privilege to welcome men and women who have bravely served their countries, along with their families, on board our ships,” added Herrera, who served in the US Army National Guard.

Norwegian Cruise Line launched its Military Appreciation Program, starting with cruises that departed on and after January 1, 2023. Special onboard recognitions that were rolled out include welcome receptions, gifts such as a collectible military challenge coin, pins to designate program participation, and collectible patches customized for each ship in the NCL fleet.

Besides the line’s 10% fare discount, all qualifying military guests can book the cruise line’s Free at Sea promotion, which when added to the discount provides more value to guests.

The Free at Sea program, available for a fee, includes cocktails, beer, and wine under $15; 20% off bottles of wine and champagne; unlimited soda and juices; two specialty dining meals; excursion discounts; and 150 minutes of WiFi.

“The expansion of our Military Appreciation Program is a testament to our organization’s passion for supporting and giving back to military service members,” said Derek Lloyd, vice president of Sales for North America at Norwegian Cruise Line.

“Fostering a sense of community and providing military members with a welcoming environment to relax with family and friends is an honor for Norwegian Cruise Line,” Lloyd added.

In addition to the fare discount and onboard perks, Norwegian Cruise Line recognizes military members in other ways. In May 2024, for instance, the cruise line marked Military Appreciation Month as the lead partner of Fleet Week Miami.

The line hosted high-level military members onboard Norwegian Breakaway at PortMiami, and presented a ceremonial plaque from the cruise line to US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

In addition to expanding the appreciation program to Canadians, the cruise line recently broadened the eligibility of those serving in other uniformed services of the US government. These included NOAA Corps (National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration) and the US Public Health Service Commissioned Corps.

Other Cruise Lines Show Support For Military Members

Several cruise lines besides Norwegian Cruise Line offer special deals and onboard recognition events to military members. Margaritaville at Sea recently announced an expansion of its Heroes Sail Free program to guests sailing aboard its newest ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

The ship, which began sailing for the cruise line in June 2024, is based in Tampa, Florida. The sail-free promotion is identical to one already in place onboard sister ship Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the cruise line’s first vessel that launched the brand in 2022.

The sail-free offer provides a limited number of free fares in double occupancy cabins for guests who are active or retired military members, and their guests.

Onboard appreciation events are a staple onboard Carnival Cruise Line ships. In July 2023, the cruise line altered its existing Military Appreciation Gathering to a full Military Appreciation Day on all North American sailings.

The Fun Ship line also introduced a special beer, with proceeds benefiting Operation Homefront, the non-profit organization that advocates for and supports former service members.