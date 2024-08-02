Margaritaville at Sea Expands Heroes Pass to Second Ship in Fleet

The Caribbean-vibe cruise line Margaritaville at Sea announced it is expanding its Heroes Sail Free program to include cruises onboard the line’s second ship, Margaritaville at Sea Islander, which began sailing for the brand from her Tampa homeport in June 2024.

The program mirrors one already in place onboard sister ship Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, the cruise line’s first vessel that launched the brand in 2022. The sail-free offer provides a limited number of free fares in double occupancy cabins for guests who meet the Heroes criteria, and a traveling companion.

The Heroes Pass, which the line unveiled in November 2023, is offered to active duty and veteran U.S. military service members, police, firefighters, EMS personnel, nurses, and educators. Those who qualify do not pay a cruise fare but do pay taxes, fees, and port expenses.

Margaritaville at Sea also has upgraded the program to enable qualifying heroes to participate in the free fare offer as many times as they wish each year, on 3- to 7-night voyages to the Bahamas, Mexico, and the Caribbean.

Previously, program rules allowed heroes to sail free just one time each year and only on 2-night Bahamas cruises aboard Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, which is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Additionally, when free fare cabins are fully booked, or if a qualifying hero wishes to book a different stateroom category, the cruise line will provide a 20% fare discount off any cruise sale offer found online.

“Our newest ship, the Margaritaville at Sea Islander, has received rave reviews from recent guests, and we want to do everything we can to make sure our Heroes receive an incredibly well-deserved vacation, especially as we expand into the Tampa market, home to several military groups and families,” said Christopher Ivy, CEO of Margaritaville at Sea.

“By expanding the program to all ships and all destinations, including the all-new Islander, we are reaffirming our commitment to the tens of thousands of Heroes who have sailed with Margaritaville at Sea by giving them even more options to sail with us more frequently,” added Ivy.

Onboard the ship, heroes will be recognized with a Salute to Heroes ceremony once during each sailing, hosted by Cruise Director Zoltina-Jay (Zee-Jay) Medwik-Dailey.

The 2,114-guest Margaritaville at Sea Islander more than doubled the passenger capacity of the cruise line, which launched operations with the 1,300-guest Margaritaville at Sea Paradise.

Newest Ship Launched Following Major Renovations

Margaritaville at Sea Islander entered service in 2000 as Costa Atlantica for Costa Cruises and was sold in 2019 to Adora Cruises before being acquired by the Margaritaville at Sea brand.

The planned expansion of the fleet was announced in December 2023, shortly before the ship entered dry dock for a major renovation before relaunching as Margaritaville at Sea Islander.

Margaritaville at Sea Islander Cruise Ship

Upgrades the ship received at the Harland & Wolff shipyard in Belfast, Northern Ireland, included adding the tropical Margaritaville theme to public spaces, repainting the hull with colorful trees and parrots, and updating various technical aspects.

The ship sailed her maiden voyage from the Port of Tampa on June 14, 2024, and currently operates 4- to 7-night cruises to Western Caribbean ports.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise was built in 1991 for Costa Cruises and operated as Costa Classica until 2018, when she was sold to Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line. The ship was renamed when Bahamas Paradise partnered with Margaritaville Resorts & Hotels to launch the branded cruise line that exists today.

Margaritaville at Sea Paradise sails 2- and 3-day Bahamas cruises from West Palm Beach.