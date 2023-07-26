Newest Carnival Ship Receives Iconic Funnel

Just days after floating out and touching water for the first time, Carnival Jubilee has received her iconic red-white-and-blue winged funnel, giving her that very classic Carnival look that has adorned every ship since Tropicale. This brings the ship one step closer to her debut and marks the ongoing construction of her finishing details.

Cranes Lift and Place Carnival Jubilee Funnel

The winged funnel, designed in the early 1980s by longtime Carnival Cruise Line designer Joe Farcus, was lifted into place on Carnival Jubilee on Tuesday, July 25, 2023.

Carnival Jubilee Funnel Installation

The addition took place as the ship is now docked alongside the outfitting pier at Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, where on Friday, July 21, Carnival Jubilee was first floated out and entered the next phase of her construction. At that time, it was revealed that the ship also sports a Texas star on her bow, a first-in-fleet distinction for Carnival Cruise Line.

“Seeing Carnival Jubilee sport the Carnival funnel, the quintessential symbol she’s a ship made for fun, is a gratifying milestone that builds on the excitement after just watching her float out and reveal another important symbol – the Texas star on her bow that signals her Texas pride,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

Finishing construction now continues aboard Carnival Jubilee as the ship prepares for her first sea trials, predicted to happen in August. Those tests will thoroughly examine all of the ship’s technical operational systems, including propulsion, navigation, maneuvering, and safety features.

In the meantime, the BOLT roller coaster is being installed around the iconic funnel, and other details are being completed such as decking, painting, exterior awnings, and interior design.

New Features Aboard Carnival Jubilee

A jubilee is a fun and festive celebration, and guests will certainly find a lot to celebrate aboard Carnival Jubilee when she sets sail in December 2023, offering 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries with as many as 5,374 guests onboard at double occupancy, or up to 6,631 travelers when fully booked.

The 183,521-gross ton ship will be home to Chief Culinary Officer Emeril Lagasse’s third restaurant at sea, Emeril’s Bistro 717, joining the spectacular Emeril’s restaurants already found on Carnival Jubilee‘s Excel-class sister ships, Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration. Two new immersive zones have also been designed exclusively for Carnival Jubilee – Currents and Shores.

Popular favorite venues also return aboard Carnival Jubilee, including delicious dining like Rudi’s Seagrill and Cucina del Capitano, Guy’s Burger Joint, Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse Brewhouse, and Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken restaurant.

The Carnival Seaside Theater will showcase blockbuster movies, the two-story Jubilee Theater will offer spectacular production shows, and the expansive Serenity area will be a calm and relaxing adults-only retreat, along with much, much more.

A Classic Carnival Symbol

The classic “whale tale” winged funnel has been an instantly recognizable feature of every Carnival cruise ship since the line’s first new build, Tropicale, joined the fleet in 1982.

The three earlier ships that began the cruise line, Mardi Gras, Carnivale, and Festivale, were purchased from other cruise lines and did not have the winged funnel, though their straight funnels still sported the red-white-and-blue coloration.

Today, only one ship in the Carnival fleet temporarily lacks the funnel – Carnival Freedom‘s funnel was damaged during a fire while the ship was docked in Grand Turk in May 2022. The damage was repaired but for now the ship has a straight funnel reminiscent of those on the earliest Carnival ships. A new whale tail will likely be installed when the ship enters its next dry dock.