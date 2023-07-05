New Carnival Cruise Ship Rapidly Takes Shape Ahead of Float Out

Carnival Jubilee, currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, is nearing another milestone. The installation of its adrenaline-inducing rollercoaster, BOLT, has now begun.

New images from the shipyard provide a sneak peek into the latest advancements, further fueling the excitement around this highly anticipated cruise ship.

The Thrill of Bolt Begins to Take Shape

BOLT: Ultimate Sea Coaster, a rollercoaster known for its heart-stopping twists and turns, is gearing up to offer guests on Carnival Jubilee nearly 800 feet of adrenaline rush.

The Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, shared a new update on Carnival Jubilee’s construction, where workers have started installing the iconic rollercoaster.

Carnival Jubilee Construction at Meyer Werft

Promising speeds of up to 40 miles per hour, BOLT is already a popular feature on sister ships, Carnival Celebration and Mardi Gras.

On July 5, Meyer Werft said: “Moving across a cruise ship at 60 kilometers per hour and an acceleration of 1.2 g is another matter altogether. But that’s exactly what guests of the Carnival Jubilee can look forward to, because that’s what awaits them on a ride on the BOLT roller coaster.”

The post confirmed that the construction of the rollercoaster is proceeding well, with 220 meters of rails already installed. The images show the steel structure of the rollercoaster already installed, with construction workers now busy installing the rails.

Carnival Jubilee Construction at Meyer Werft

However, due to its considerable height, the coaster’s full completion will have to wait until the ship is floated out of the large construction hall in Papenburg, which will likely happen later in July 2023.

Next Steps in Carnival Jubilee‘s Journey

July promises to be an essential month for the new Carnival cruise ship as it gears up for its float out – an essential step in shipbuilding where the vessel is launched to float on water for the first time. Once afloat, sea trials will commence in August to assess the ship’s performance and stability.

Carnival ambassador John Heald said, “She will have a float out next week, and sea trials begin in August. She’s on schedule to bring you loads of fun.”

Photo Courtesy: Meyer Werft

For those unfamiliar with the process, sea trials are a crucial part of shipbuilding. They involve rigorous testing of the ship’s speed, maneuverability, equipment, and safety features. Only after the successful completion of these trials can the ship officially join the fleet.

An exciting aspect of the cruise ship’s journey is its Ems river transfer. This unique process will occur before the sea trials, where the ship is delicately navigated from the inland shipyard to the North Sea. This fascinating engineering feat is performed with the aid of tugboats and usually draws in thousands of spectators.

A New Chapter in Cruising Fun

Joining the fleet as the third Excel-class ship for Carnival Cruise Line, Carnival Jubilee is a 183,521 gross ton cruise ship that can accommodate 5,374 guests at double occupancy or up to 6,631 passengers at full capacity. Following a slight delay from her initial debut, the inaugural sailing is now set for December 23, 2023.

Rendering Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Jubilee‘s home port will be in Galveston, Texas. The ship will operate 7-night Western Caribbean sailings visiting destinations such as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico and Roatan in Honduras.

With three full days at sea, guests can thoroughly enjoy the BOLT rollercoaster and the other exciting features the ship offers.