Carnival Cruise Line Announces Holiday Activities Onboard

A holiday cruise can be an amazing experience to look forward to, but what can you expect onboard? Carnival Cruise Line has outlined what unique activities will be featured aboard its upcoming holiday sailings, giving guests the chance to be sure they are prepared with festive attire, holiday knowledge, and a Fun-Ship-sized dollop of seasonal spirit.

Holiday Activities on Carnival Cruise Ships

Following the recent confirmation of the 2023 holiday decorating schedule for the Carnival fleet, Carnival Cruise Line brand ambassador John Heald has announced the different seasonal activities that will be featured onboard the line’s ships through the festive season.

Guests can use the details to be sure and pack an ugly holiday sweater, hone their holiday trivia knowledge, or otherwise be prepared to join in all the festive fun.

“Tis the season to be jolly and there is no where jollier than on our Fun ships,” said Heald.

Activities will include “Spirit of the Season Atrium Moments” for everyone to share, such as the official Christmas tree lighting onboard every holiday sailing. Christmas caroling and a Santa visit are always popular options, but be careful – the Grinch just might make an appearance as well!

Carnival Cruise Line Christmas (Photo Credit: Ihor Koptilin)

For guests who want to dress in their best – or maybe their worst – the Ugly Sweater Competition is a chance to show off holiday duds, or for more casual family fun, try the Family Pajama Jam on the Lido Deck before the Dive-In Movies, where crafts, treats, and a pajama parade will be good fun for all ages.

Competitive activities will also have a holiday flair, including Christmas and holiday-themed trivia contests and Bingo games. Guests can also try their hand to be the best at Christmas and holiday arts and crafts.

The most competitive guests won’t want to miss the Snow Friends Scavenger Hunt with images of snowmen hidden around the ship (in public areas!) to see who can find every friend to celebrate the season with.

Holiday Entertainment

It isn’t just daily activities that will have a festive flair during the holiday sailing season. Carnival Cruise Line has prepared several special entertainment options that are only onboard at this time of year, making each one a wonderful gift to all guests.

A special production show to celebrate Christmas and other holidays of the season will be also be performed, and guests can join in the festivities with Carol-oke – karaoke featuring the favorite tunes of the season. The Dive-In Movies will be Christmas and holiday favorites as well, with timeless laughs to share.

Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line

Of course, the solemn and thoughtful aspects of the season aren’t to be forgotten, even at sea. All Carnival ships will feature a special Christmas service on the night of December 24 or December 25, depending on the sailing. Hanukkah services will also be held each night from December 7-14, including a menorah lighting.

When Is the Holiday Season Onboard a Cruise Ship?

The exact dates of holiday sailings vary throughout the Carnival fleet, with the first ships – Carnival Conquest and Carnival Radiance – being festively decorated on November 24, 2023, the day after Thanksgiving.

By December 4, the final three ships – Carnival Freedom, Carnival Splendor, and Carnival Sunshine – will have received their decorations, completing the seasonal decking out of Carnival cruise ships.

Only one vessel will not be decorated by the first week of December, but with good reason. The upcoming Carnival Jubilee – welcoming guests for the first time on December 23, 2023 – will join the fleet in full festive glory, as she will have her holiday decorations onboard from December 20.

Decorations will be removed at the beginning of January, depending on when each ship turns around for the first non-holiday sailing after New Year’s Eve and when decorations can be properly stored to await the 2024 holiday season.