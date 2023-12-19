Carnival’s Huge Texas Ship Will Feature New Party and Show

The new Carnival Jubilee has a great deal to celebrate as she begins sailing from Texas, and guests will celebrate in a truly larger-than-life way with a brand new, exclusive party that will take over the ship’s Lido Deck on each sailing, as well as a new interactive production show.

The new Lone Star Tailgate is a Texas-themed event found only on the new ship, and further cements Carnival Cruise Line’s connection to the Lone Star State.

Lone Star Tailgate Party Coming to Carnival Jubilee

Guests aboard Carnival Jubilee are in for a fantastic time with a new, exclusive party that will be held on every sailing of the new ship as she begins service from Galveston, Texas.

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the Lone Star Tailgate party, an even that is carefully organized to showcase and celebrate all things Texas.

“The Lone Star Tailgate isn’t just a party – it’s a celebration of family, fun and fierce competition,” said Chris Nelson, vice president of entertainment for Carnival Cruise Line.

The party is organized as a three-hour celebration divided into four quarters, just like a football game – events that are a huge part of true Texas culture.

“We have created Carnival University, a fictitious university in the heart of Texas. It’s the big game night and we are throwing a tailgate party for the whole family,” said Nelson. “The activities, from races and challenges to a party band celebrating Texas born musical artists, put a fresh take on our crowd-pleasing fun.”

Details of the event haven’t been revealed, but are sure to include touches such as rodeo and country fairground themes, Texas-themed games, and giveaways, as well as appropriate food and celebratory souvenir drinks – perhaps served in fun cowboy boot or similarly-themed glasses.

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

The tailgate party will happen once per sailing, and while the schedule may vary, Carnival Cruise Line typically plans these types of events for sea days when all guests will be able to join in.

While all Carnival cruise ships offer a variety of deck parties, some vessels do have exclusive themed parties. For example, Carnival Venezia has a special “Venetian Mask Night” party that includes the iconic masks that are a part of the ship’s unique culture.

More Texas Touches

In addition to the tailgate party, Carnival Jubilee has a wide range of other touches of Texas found onboard. The first was revealed when the ship was floated out in July 2023 and showed off her Texas Star bow decoration for the first time.

“The Texas star on Carnival Jubilee’s bow is a symbol of our commitment to the Port of Galveston,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line, when the bow was revealed. “As the first cruise line to sail year-round from Galveston, we have a long history with the community.”

Also onboard are special touches like music from Texas artists, including the Backyard Band mixing Texas tunes with party music at Guy’s Pig & Anchor Smokehouse and Brewhouse. Texas-themed trivia and games are also sure to be part of the activities lineup onboard Carnival Jubilee.

New Interactive Production Show

Also new onboard is a live show, “Dear Future Husband” that is exclusive to Carnival Jubilee. Described as an “interactive pop musical” the show follows a bride and groom through a wedding adventure, appropriately set aboard a cruise ship.

The happy couple and their best friends work through various crazy scenes in four acts, featuring top pop hits like like “Marry You” by Bruno Mars, “Moves Like Jagger” by Maroon 5 and “Man! I Feel like a Woman!” by Shania Twain.

Carnival Cruise Line “Dear Future Husband” Show

After the show ends, the party begins, and guests are invited to join in the wedding reception festivities as they dance the night away and interact with the show’s cast members. The uniquely themed party includes a first dance for the newlyweds, the iconic garter toss, a toast to the new couple, and more, all along with additional top song hits.

Also onboard Carnival Jubilee are many other entertainment options worth celebrating, including the “Family Feud Live” and “Deal or No Deal” interactive game shows, a variety of live musicians, the Punchliner comedy club, Dive-In Movies at the Seaside Theater, and much more.

Carnival Jubilee is arriving in Galveston on Wednesday, December 20, 2023, with a Texas-sized welcome party hosted by Port of Galveston. The ship will depart on her first sailing on Saturday, December 23, beginning her 7-night Western Caribbean cruises with visits to Roatan Island in Honduras as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico.