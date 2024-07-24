New Family-Friendly Outdoor Space Unveiled for MSC World America

MSC Cruises has revealed details about The Harbour, a new outdoor space designed for kids and families on the upcoming MSC World America.

The new ship, currently under construction at Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipbuilders in France, will begin its voyages from Miami in April 2025, introducing guests to new venues and concepts tailored to the U.S. cruise market.

You can take a look at the new outdoor features in the video below:

Located on the ship’s open-top deck, The Harbour promises stunning ocean views and a range of attractions. Key features include The Harbour Aquapark, offering thrilling water slides and splash areas, including a 90-degree vertical drop slide, a raft slide with virtual reality technology, and a dual racing slide.

A dry slide, Jaw Drop @ The Spiral, will be one of the longest at sea. It will spiral down 11 decks from the top deck through the ship’s center to the World Promenade. This slide, entered through the jaws of a fake shark, will also provide glimpses of sea views and alternate between light and dark.

Also providing thrills will be the one-of-a-kind over-water swing ride at sea, the Cliffhanger. The ride for four will propel guests over the edge of the ship in a motorized swing-like experience.

MSC World America Outdoor Features

Additional attractions include a rock-climbing wall and a 6,210-square-foot dual-level High Trail ropes course. Here, two Sky Rails will offer zip-line-like rides to get the adrenaline pumping while testing balance.

Also a feature of the new outdoor area is The Harbour Light House playground. This area will offer play areas and a slide modeled after MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve’s iconic lighthouse in the Bahamas. Lighting up like a real lighthouse beacon, kids can climb the lighthouse before swirling down.

“The Harbour will keep going from day into night, with musicians providing live performances for parents while children and teenagers continue to enjoy the attractions,” MSC Cruises announced.

MSC World America The Harbour Bar and Bites

Families can also find food and relaxation in The Harbor, with complimentary grab-and-go food and drinks located at the new Harbour Bar & Bites. There will also be family “dwelling area” with seating and shade to enjoy the views together.

The Family Aventura District

The Harbor will be part of MSC World America’s Family Aventura district, one of seven districts aboard the ship, that also includes the Doremiland kids area and the Sportsplex.

Spreading across 7,500 square feet, Doremiland will be the largest kids club in MSC Cruises’ fleet. The expansive space is divided into different areas tailored to various age groups, including the Baby Club for children 0 to 3 and the Mini Club, catering to children aged 3 to 6. Each features colorful play areas and interactive games.

For children aged 7 and older, Doremiland will provide a Junior Club for ages up to 11, the Young Club for preteens 12 to 14, and a Teens Club for ages 15 to 17. These spaces will offer LEGO experiences, building challenges, video games, movies, and social areas to hang out.

Meanwhile, the Sportsplex will provide a versatile space for active recreation for guests of all ages. The area will be equipped with facilities for various sports, including basketball, soccer, and tennis.

When completed in 2025, MSC World America will be a 215,863 gross ton World class ship, joining the sister ship MSC Europa and matching in size and passenger capacity.

Accommodating up to 6,732 passengers and 2,138 crew members across 22 decks, the vessel is slated to embark on its first cruise, a 7-day Eastern Caribbean voyage, on April 12, 2025. Prior to its sailing, it will host a christening and naming celebration at PortMiami.

Two additional World class ships are scheduled to arrive in 2026 and 2027.