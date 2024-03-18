MSC Details Naming for New Ship at World’s Largest Cruise Terminal

MSC Cruises has announced plans to welcome their newest ship, the upcoming MSC World America, into the fleet next spring with a naming ceremony at what will be the largest cruise terminal in the world.

This will demonstrate and solidify the cruise line’s commitment to the North American market in a large and spectacular way, bringing MSC Cruises to eager travelers from the Cruise Capital of the World – PortMiami.

MSC World America Naming Announced

More than a year before she is scheduled to enter service with MSC Cruises, the naming ceremony for MSC World America – sister ship to MSC World Europa and second in the cruise line’s World-class of vessels – has been announced.

The ship will be officially christened in grand style on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, at a ceremony at MSC Cruises’ new, state-of-the-art terminal at PortMiami, which will be the world’s largest. This connection will demonstrate the company’s commitment to the North American market and the new experiences that MSC Cruises brings to US cruisers.

“There is no better place to welcome MSC World America than the cruise capital of the world. We look forward to seeing her sail out of our new, state-of-the-art cruise terminal built in partnership with Miami-Dade County and PortMiami,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA.

At the moment, MSC World America is under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, and she will be homeported from Miami when she debuts in 2025.

“As we build upon our offering in the North American market and help attract more international guests to the Caribbean, we are excited to bring our newest and most remarkable ship yet to Miami,” said Rodríguez. “We eagerly await April 2025, when we can welcome guests on board to experience the world of choice that our new flagship has to offer.”

MSC World America Cruise Ship

Few details of the ceremony have yet been confirmed, though the event will include many traditional elements such as breaking a champagne bottle over the ship’s hull as a time-honored way to welcome her to the fleet and wish good fortune to all who sail on her.

MSC Cruises has also revealed that the event will include a variety of immersive onboard events to highlight the ship’s features. Undoubtedly, this will include live music, VIP speeches, production show previews, and more.

The naming ceremony will be followed by a short sailing with an extended call at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, the cruise line’s private island destination and nature sanctuary in The Bahamas. At this time, that sailing is not available for booking and it will likely be open to VIPs, media members, and travel agents, as is a common practice in the travel industry.

New Ship to Homeport From Miami

MSC World America will set sail on her maiden voyage from Miami on April 12, 2025. That first cruise is a 7-night Eastern Caribbean sailing that will visit the Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico, and MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

The 215,863-gross-ton ship will offer alternating Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean cruises. The Western Caribbean itineraries will visit Roatan, Honduras as well as Costa Maya and Cozumel in Mexico, along with MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

The ship will be sailing from MSC Cruises’ new terminal for a wholly immersive experience for guests, with the cruise line’s signature European-style service from start to finish.

New MSC Cruise Terminal in Miami

“We are thrilled to welcome MSC World America to PortMiami. I also want to commend MSC Cruises for their investments in our community,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Miami-Dade County. “Their new terminal has created many jobs for our residents and positively impacted our local economy. We look forward to a successful partnership and continued growth at the Cruise Capital of the World.”

Once completed, the new cruise terminal will be the world’s largest cruise terminal – actually a pair of terminals that can operate simultaneously for two ships – with the capability of managing up to 36,000 passengers per day.

At the same time, MSC Cruises is also planning a $100 million (USD) new headquarters in downtown Miami, which highlights the cruise line’s commitment to growth in the US market.

New MSC World America Details

Powered by liquefied natural gas, MSC World America will be one of the most energy-efficient ships in the world when she debuts next year. Not only are her engines more efficient, but she will also feature above-industry-standard facilities to manage wastewater and to reduce overall waste onboard.

Image: Courtesy MSC Cruises

While the ship’s environmental standards are impressive, guests will be even more impressed by all the vessel has to offer, including 20 bars and lounges along with 13 restaurants, all specifically designed with American comfort and preferences in mind.

The ship’s indoor World Galleria will feature a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling, while the outdoor World Esplanade combines unparalleled ocean views with LED light shows. Passengers will also be able to enjoy an expansive water park, six onboard pools, 14 hot tubs, dedicated Kids Clubs, and the exclusive MSC Yacht Club, along with much, much more.