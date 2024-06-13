MSC Cruises Expands Family Offerings on Newest World-Class Ship

MSC Cruises announced a major enhancement of its family programs with new activities and public spaces onboard MSC World America, currently under construction in France and slated to enter service in April 2025.

The ship’s new programming was created with the LEGO Group, the famous toy manufacturer that forged a partnership with MSC Cruises a decade ago and whose themed play spaces are found across the fleet.

Aboard MSC World America, youngsters will enjoy the fleet’s largest Doremiland kids’ area, consisting of more than 10,000 square feet of dedicated spaces in seven venues.

MSC World America SportsPlex

Age-appropriate activities will be offered to children and teens up to age 17, and all of the Kids’ Club spaces will be open from 9 a.m. to midnight daily. The centerpiece of Doremiland will be Family Aventura, a LEGO Family Zone area where kids and their parents can build all manner of LEGO structures.

The focal point of Family Aventura will be The Harbour, a new outdoor park with activities such as a high ropes course, an over-water swing ride, and a playground inspired by the lighthouse at Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, MSC Cruises’ private destination in The Bahamas.

“We set ourselves the goal to create the most exceptional kids and family offering at sea with MSC World America. Our aim is to give our smallest guests the freedom to express their creativity, play, socialize and explore with amazing spaces and programs that have to be seen to be believed,” said Steve Leatham, head of entertainment at MSC Cruises.

The 215,863-gross ton ship accommodates up to 6,700 guests and is under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France. The ship recently reached a major milestone when she was floated out of her construction bay on April 7, 2024. Work has moved to the interior of the ship, the final building stage.

Along with the Family Aventura space, MSC World America’s LEGO partnership has developed several new fun-filled events for youngsters and their parents.

Among them are a LEGO Parade, which will be held once per sailing, marching from the Family Aventura space to the World Promenade; the LEGO Game Show, where families can participate in Master Builder competitions; the Boxes Family Game Show, in which “mystery boxes” contain challenges that families can solve to win prizes; and the Doremix Family Disco, a dance competition for kids and adults.

MSC World America Young Club

Youngsters also can participate in the line’s MasterChef at Sea Juniors program, which features cooking competitions. For teenagers, MSC World America will offer virtual reality and other high-tech experiences.

MSC Cruises revealed in April 2024 that the 22-deck ship will feature seven districts, each themed with activities for families and children, plus adult-only spaces, and dining and shopping areas.

The ship also will offer guests the line’s exclusive luxury area, MSC Yacht Club, an all-suite area with a dedicated lounge and restaurant, a private pool and sun deck facilities, and 24-hour concierge and butler service.

Ship Will Homeport in Miami Following 2025 Launch

MSC World America is the line’s second World-class ship following the launch of MSC World Europa in 2021. Both ships are environmentally advanced, powered by LNG (liquified natural gas), and with shoreside power connectivity.

MSC World America Cruise Ship

A third in the class, MSC World Asia, is also under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard and is due to enter service in 2026.

MSC World America is scheduled to be christened on April 9, 2025, during a ceremony at PortMiami. The ship will homeport there and operate 7- and 14-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises.

A 7-night Eastern Caribbean voyage will call at Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.