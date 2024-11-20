New Disney Ship Makes Maiden Call in Nassau, Bahamas

As Disney Cruise Line’s newest ship, the Disney Treasure, gears up for her maiden voyage next month, she is making the publicity rounds in a big way. Recently, the vessel made a splash in Nassau Cruise Port on November 15, marking its first-ever visit to the Bahamian capital.

The arrival of the 144,236-gross-ton-ship, which recently crossed the Atlantic Ocean from Eemshaven, Netherlands, to arrive at her homeport of Port Canaveral, Florida, was heralded by a water cannon salute upon entering Nassau Harbour.

“We are thrilled to welcome Disney Treasure to Nassau Cruise Port,” said Mike Maura Jr., CEO of Nassau Cruise Port. “Disney Cruise Line has been a valued partner for many years, with their vessels making 168 calls to our port this year alone, bringing 724,300 passengers to experience the magic of the Bahamas.”

Following the visit, the ship continued north to New York City, where it held a live-streamed christening ceremony on November 19, ahead of a media day to introduce journalists and travel advisors to Disney’s latest innovations.

These include new dining experiences like Plaza de Coco, inspired by Disney and Pixar’s “Coco;” a new Skipper Society lounge modeled after Disney’s Magic Kingdom’s Jungle Cruise; a new Haunted Mansion-styled bar; and a new live music venue, the Scat Cat Lounge.

While in New York, the ship will be a highlight of the city’s annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. Featured in a new float that will be televised to millions of viewers worldwide, performers will give a peek at the vessel’s brand-new Broadway-style musical modeled after the Disney hit, “Moana.”

Although the Bahamas are frequently on the roster for Disney Cruise Line, Disney Treasure’s first season itineraries do not actually include stops in the island’s largest city.

The special call was instead symbolic, highlighting the company’s long-standing partnership with the Bahamas and its growing cruise industry.

In fact, the vessel will kick off its inaugural season with a maiden voyage from Port Canaveral to the British and US Virgin Islands on December 21, 2024, stopping in the Bahamas only to enjoy a day at the cruise line’s private destination, Castaway Cay.

Disney Treasure will then offer continuous 7-night voyages to the Eastern and Western Caribbean, with western routes also visiting Castaway Cay and Mexico, Jamaica and Grand Cayman.

Disney Treasure in Nassau (Photo Credit: Nassau Cruise Port)

However, when sister ship, the Disney Destiny, debuts in November 2025, it will feature Nassau on its steady lineup of 4-day voyages between Port Everglades in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Maura anticipates the new carriers will increase the cruise line’s calls to Nassau to 229 in 2025.

The second ship will frequent both Castaway Cay and Disney’s newest private destination, Disney’s Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, also located in the Bahamas.

Disney Adds to Nassau’s Surge in Passengers

As the Disney Treasure arrived in Nassau, it joined the Disney Dream and two ships from Norwegian Cruise Line and Carnival Cruise Line to bring nearly 12,000 passengers to Nassau, contributing to what officials project will be another record-breaking year for arrivals at the port.

In 2023, the port welcomed 1,210 cruise ships carrying nearly 4.5 million passengers, marking a 14 percent increase over the previous record set in 2019.

“Disney Treasure is a truly magical vessel,” said Maura. “Much like Disney, Nassau Cruise Port is committed to creating a welcoming, family-friendly environment where visitors of all ages can create lasting memories.”

Following a $330-million redevelopment that increased the port’s capacity to accommodate up to 30,000 passengers daily in 2024, Nassau Cruise Port is now planning a $35-million water park filled with family-friendly recreational activities. The project will be completed in December 2025.