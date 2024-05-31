Disney’s New Private Island Destination Is Finally Complete

After years of hard work and anticipation, Disney Cruise Line’s second private island destination is ready to welcome its first guests.

Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point, which is located on Eleuthera in the Bahamas, has been under construction since April 2022. But the private experience is finally finished – just in time for the first guests to set foot on the island’s sandy shores on June 7, 2024.

On Thursday, May 30, 2024, leaders from Disney Cruise Line, the Bahamian Government, and the local community gathered to celebrate the new destination’s completion with a special ceremony.

President of New Experiences Portfolio and Disney Signature Experiences Thomas Mazloum had this to say: “For years, our teams at Disney Cruise Line and Walt Disney Imagineering have collaborated with the incredible community in The Bahamas to bring our second island destination to life. And today, we gathered alongside government officials and local leaders to celebrate the completion of Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point!”

The ceremony was held on the island at the Goombay Cultural Center, which can be found across from Lookout Cay and is a place where guests can experience a taste of “Junkanoo,” which is the joyful Bahamian festival that inspired the design of Disney’s new private destination.

During the commemorative ceremony, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis spoke to the benefits of the partnership between the Disney brand and the Bahamas, complimenting how Disney kept authenticity and sustainability at the forefront of their designs and how the cruise line’s presence will benefit the economy, such as through supplying approximately 200 new jobs for locals.

“The local community of South Eleuthera has been at the heart of designing the tourist experience for the Cay. Disney has collaborated with the local businesses to ensure they sell authentic, high quality Bahamian goods…and that services to support the operation, such as the shore excursions, are Bahamian-led and highlight the works and history of Bahamians,” said Davis.

The prime minister’s speech was complemented with traditional performances, food, and even an appearance by Mickey and Minnie Mouse in their new, Bahamas-inspired outfits.

Disney Cruises to Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point

Beginning next week on June 6, 2024, the island will officially be open to guests, who will get to meet Mickey and Minnie in their traditional, Junkanoo-inspired attire, embrace Bahamian culture, and enjoy beach-side lounging, dining, water sports, and other excursions.

Disney Magic, the oldest ship in Disney’s fleet, will do the honors of bringing the first visitors to Disney’s new private destination.

The 2,400-passenger vessel will operate a round-trip preview cruise out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which will embark on June 6, 2024. The 1998-launched vessel will make the first-ever call on Lookout Cay the following morning on June 7, 2024. She will then visit Nassau, Bahamas, on June 8, before returning to Fort Lauderdale on June 9.

“We cannot wait to welcome guests to the island when the Disney Magic arrives for the very first time next week! Congratulations to all who made this dream a reality,” Mazloum wrote on LinkedIn.

The first official sailing to Lighthouse Point will be operated by Disney Fantasy, which entered service in 2012.

The 7-night inaugural sailing will embark from Port Canaveral (Orlando), Florida, on June 8, 2024. Lighthouse Point will be both the first and last port call of the voyage, with visits planned for June 10 and June 13.

Between the stops at Lookout Cay, Disney Fantasy will call on Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay, Disney’s first private island that opened on July 30, 1998.

In addition to the first two sailings, there are currently 163 different cruises scheduled to embark between June of 2024 and September of 2025 that include Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point on the itinerary – with even more visits sure to be added in the future.