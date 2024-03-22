New Details Revealed on New Carnival Private Destination

Carnival Cruise Line has revealed exclusive new details and features of its upcoming private destination on Grand Bahama Island, Celebration Key.

Two of the destination’s five distinctive portals have now been revealed, and will greet guests with an appropriately colorful and celebratory atmosphere for amazing vacation getaways.

First Two Celebration Key Portals Revealed

Carnival guests are eagerly awaiting the debut of Celebration Key in July 2025, but they won’t have to wait more than a year to discover what’s in store at the new private destination. Carnival Cruise Line has now revealed tantalizing details on two of the port’s five distinct portals.

The first portal that will welcome guests is Paradise Plaza, a boldly colorful entryway into the center of the destination. The brightly colored promenade will lead through a sun-shaped arch perfect for those vacation selfies, with live tropical music nearby. The arch will also frame the iconic 10-story-high “Suncastle” – a sandcastle focal point where waterslides will originate.

Paradise Plaza Portal Entrance

“When guests see our Suncastle as they arrive at Celebration Key, they’ll know immediately they’re in for big FUN,” said Christine Duffy, President of Carnival Cruise Line. “Paradise Plaza will be the perfect welcome spot and will set the tone for the entire visit to this truly unique destination.”

Also nearby to Paradise Plaza will be a Bahamian-themed fountain and an ice cream shop, along with orientation signage and maps for visitors to make their most of their time.

Calypso Lagoon Portal Beach

Calypso Lagoon is the portal directly west of Paradise Plaza, and will be a popular choice for many visitors with its lively atmosphere and what will be the largest freshwater lagoon in the Caribbean. A sports court, swings at a bar counter, a DJ stage, swim-up bar, and nearly a mile of pristine beach will also be part of Calypso Lagoon.

Guests looking to relax will have plenty of space to choose from with loungers, daybeds, and cabanas available, and adults will also have their own private space with a designated adults-only area in part of the lagoon.

Calypso Lagoon Portal Supervilla Cabana

To refuel for a full day of fun, Calypso Lagoon will also feature two full-service restaurants, casual snacks, and Bahamian food trucks, ensuring that everyone finds tasty treats to keep their energy up.

“These new details show the creative design that’s gone into the development of each portal, with Calypso Lagoon alone offering a wide variety of options to fill the day, while honoring the beauty of Grand Bahama and celebrating Bahamian culture,” said Duffy.

Calypso Lagoon Portal Swings Bar

Carnival Cruise Line is also honoring Bahamian culture with a contest to name the artisan village area of the destination. Entries are open to all Grand Bahamians, including individuals, families, groups, and schools.

More Details to Come

While these first two portals are exciting indeed, there is more fun to come as the cruise line will announce further details on the remaining three portals in the months to come. A family-friendly portal is one, along with a private retreat as well as a retail shopping area with fun souvenirs and Bahamian crafts for purchase.

Also upcoming will be new details on the second phase of Celebration Key. Carnival Cruise Line has already announced the future expansion that will include a lengthy pier to accommodate as many as four Excel-class ships simultaneously.

Calypso Lagoon Portal DJ Stage and Swim Up Bar

The expansion is also slated to feature a waterpark, though extra details about that are not yet announced. It is possible that additional waterslides, pools, and perhaps iconic attractions such as a wave pool or lazy river may be part of the upcoming development, along with more food options, music, retail space, and more.

Visiting Celebration Key

The new destination is currently under construction on Grand Bahama Island, with the first cruises scheduled to visit Celebration Key in July 2025. Through spring 2026, a total of 18 ships will offer more than 500 visits to the port, on a variety of itineraries from multiple homeports.

Interested travelers can sign up for updates on the new port to stay alerted to every announcement, and stay tuned to Cruise Hive for all the updated information on what is sure to be a fun new port of call Carnival cruisers will love.