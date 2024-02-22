New Private Carnival Destination Already Planning Expansion

Carnival Cruise Line’s new private destination in The Bahamas, Celebration Key, is already planning for expansion and the ability to conveniently welcome more ships simultaneously.

A new pier extension has been announced, which will allow up to four ships to dock at once, including the largest vessels in the fleet, the Excel class.

New Pier Expansion for Celebration Key

More than a year before the destination is scheduled to welcome its first guests, expansion is already being planned for Celebration Key, Carnival Cruise Line’s upcoming private destination on Grand Bahama Island.

Carnival Corporation & plc, the parent company to Carnival Cruise Line, has announced a planned extension to the pier at Celebration Key, which will be able to host two more ships visiting the destination. The $100 million (USD) project will be completed by 2026, one year after Celebration Key opens to guests.

The initial plans for the destination already include a pier, and this new project will further expand the destination’s capacity. All four berth spaces will be large enough to support Excel ships, including Mardi Gras, Carnival Celebration, and Carnival Jubilee, as well as the recently announced fourth ship in the class, due for delivery in 2027.

“As is fitting for our plans for Grand Bahama island, our vision for Celebration Key is quite grand, and we’re already thinking about the next phase of expansion and development,” said Christine Duffy, Carnival Cruise Line President.

The pier extension demonstrates Carnival’s commitment to the new destination and The Bahamas, fostering growth for Grand Bahama’s cruise tourism and offering great itinerary options for Carnival guests.

“Building the second pier now allows us to implement growth plans and build itineraries with certainty, and signals to the local community just how important this development is to Carnival Cruise Line and the future of the island,” Duffy said.

Celebration Key Expansion

Celebration Key is being deliberately designed not only as a fun destination, but also to showcase authentic Bahamian culture with dedicated retail spaces, artwork, music, and more.

The initial plans for Celebration Key have already been revealed, which include five “portals” with dedicated purposes, similar to the themed zones onboard the Excel class ships. At the center of the destination will be the Welcome Portal with an immense sand castle to immerse guests in the celebratory atmosphere.

A mile-long white sand beach, the largest freshwater lagoons in the Caribbean, and various different activities and amenities will all be part of what is sure to be a popular destination for Carnival guests. Initial itineraries have already been released for Celebration Key, with 12 ships from eight different homeports visiting the port in 2025 and 2026, on cruises from 3-14 nights.

Local Enthusiasm for Expansion

The pier expansion project as well as the overall growth of Celebration Key has the support of local leaders as well, who are eager for the partnership with Carnival Cruise Line and how the destination will highlight Bahamian culture.

“This is a momentous day for Grand Bahama and bodes extremely well for its future,” said The Honorable I. Chester Cooper, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments & Aviation in The Bahamas.

“The incredible level of new investment on the pier extension highlights the partnership between The Bahamas and Carnival Corporation and demonstrates the popularity of The Bahamas as a destination. Celebration Key will play a vital role in supporting the future prosperity of Grand Bahama and the country at large.”

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

“Carnival Corporation’s dedication to our island’s growth is both commendable and inspiring – we applaud their expanded investment in Celebration Key in Grand Bahama and welcome the imminent exponential boost to the Grand Bahama economy,” added Minister for Grand Bahama, The Honorable Ginger Moxey M.P.

In total, the development of Celebration Key – the initial phase of the project, as well as the pier extension and phase two on land – is projected to cost $600 million, the largest development ever undertaken by Carnival Corporation.

When complete, more than 700 permanent jobs are expected to support Celebration Key, with more than 2,500 jobs generated through the development and construction of the destination. In total, the project may bring as much as $9.7 billion worth of economic impact to The Bahamas.

When complete, 2.2 million guests are expected to visit Celebration Key annually beginning in 2025, with that number rising to as many as 4 million by 2028 when both piers are welcoming ships frequently.