New Carnival Destination Feature to Be Named By Bahamians

Carnival Cruise Line is giving one lucky Grand Bahamian the opportunity to name a key feature of Celebration Key, the upcoming exclusive destination on Grand Bahama Island.

The local community competition will be for the honor of naming Artisan Village, a dedicated space in Celebration Key where local artists will be showcased and visitors will be immersed in authentic Bahamian culture.

Local Contest to Name Artisan Village

Carnival Cruise Line, along with the Ministry for Grand Bahama and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, is hosting a naming contest for Artisan Village on Celebration Key. The project will help the local community be even further invested in the destination, cementing the partnership between the cruise line and Grand Bahama.

“Carnival has sought to prioritize authentic Bahamian culture throughout every aspect of this project, from the food to the architecture, and nowhere more than in the Artisan Village,” said Philcher Grant-Adderley, Carnival Corporation & plc’s Public Affairs and Community Engagement Director. “It is only fitting that the name should be chosen by a Bahamian.”

The contest is open to all Grand Bahamians, including individuals, families, groups, local organizations, and classrooms. Entrants can be under the age of 18, but youth entries must include a release form from a parent or legal guardian.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

The entry period will close on Monday, March 25. At that time, a selection committee will review entries to determine finalists, and a winner will be announced in early April. Local officials and representatives of cultural and creative industries will all be on the selection committee, though Carnival will have the final say for the winning entry.

“We can hardly wait to see the creative, inspired submissions that we know will be submitted,” said Grant-Adderley. “I encourage all Grand Bahamians to take part, get your submissions in early and submit as many ideas as you have!”

How to Enter

Entries for Celebration Key’s Artisan Village Naming Competition must be submitted online. Each entry should include a 200-300-word explanation of the name, including how it relates to Bahamian culture and Celebration Key, as well as the entrant’s complete name.

One entrant may submit multiple entries, but each must be submitted separately. Name proposals that include corporation or business names, political figures, brands, or other proper names will be disqualified.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

As is standard for corporate contests, employees of Carnival or any of its related companies, the Ministry for Grand Bahama, and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture are not eligible to enter the contest. All entrants must also be following Celebration Key’s Facebook and Instagram accounts to be eligible to win.

A Prize Package to Celebrate

Not only will the winning entrant have the honor of their name being used for the Artisan Village on Celebration Key, but they will receive a generous prize package as well.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Reveals Details on New Private Destination

The prize includes $5,000 cash (Bahamian dollars and US dollars have the same value), as well as the opportunity to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony for Celebration Key, with transportation, food, and beverages for the event included. The winner will also receive a day pass to the private destination, including drink vouchers, food, and a private cabana to enjoy.

A Bahamian-Centered Project

From its inception, Carnival has been committed to ensuring a beneficial partnership with Grand Bahama that will truly bring benefits to the local community once the new private destination opens in 2025.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Celebration Key

“Bahamian architects have collaborated on the design of the destination in an effort to ensure its character is as authentically Bahamian as possible, most especially the Artisan Village,” explained Grant-Adderley. “It seems natural that its name be chosen by a Grand Bahamian.”

The $600 million project – which includes a recently announced pier extension to welcome even more ships beginning in 2026 – is the largest of its kind ever undertaken by Carnival Corporation & plc.

Design elements throughout the destination will highlight the vibrancy and diversity of Bahamian culture, and visiting guests will have opportunities to enjoy not only local artwork, but also music, food, beverages, and retail shopping.

Celebration Key will bring more than 700 permanent jobs to Grand Bahama and will welcome more than 2.2 million guests each year once it opens. By 2028, it is projected that up to 4 million guests annually will visit the exclusive destination, with ships from multiple US homeports, including Celebration Key on a wide range of itineraries.