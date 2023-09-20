Guests Can Be First to Know About Carnival’s New Private Port

Carnival Cruise Line is inviting prospective guests to be the first to know details about the line’s upcoming new destination, Celebration Key, whether or not they already have a cruise booked. Guests can register for exclusive updates and emails with special savings as the July 2025 debut of the new destination approaches.

Register to Know More About Celebration Key

Carnival Cruise Line revealed the name of its new Bahamas destination, Celebration Key, less than a month ago, and now guests can register to receive updates and details as the private destination is developed. A login on Carnival’s website is required, and Very Important Fun People (VIFP) – past guests who are loyal to Carnival Cruise Line – can login with their loyalty number.

“As the first cruise port destination being designed specifically for Carnival guests, we feel it’s important to invite them along for this special journey as we continue to work our way toward the opening of Celebration Key in July 2025,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line.

The frequency of emails or the information that will be revealed to registered guests have not been detailed, but will likely include first-to-know announcements about which ships will be visiting Celebration Key on which itineraries, as well as upcoming features and amenities at the destination as they are confirmed.

About Celebration Key

Celebration Key is the new $200 million (USD) development being built roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the existing cruise dock in Freeport on Grand Bahama Island. Ground was officially broken for the new destination in May 2022, and the projected opening is July 2025.

Photo Credit: Lisa Davis/BIS

Described as a “uniquely Bahamian experience” Celebration Key will include a mile-long white sand beach, tropical native plant landscaping, a nature reserve, and Bahamian-run retail that will include merchandise, artwork, dining, and more. Not only will this introduce guests to the distinctive culture of the Bahamas, but will also provide economic support to the local community.

“We are working very closely with the Government of The Bahamas and the Grand Bahama Port Authority to ensure that we are highlighting the best of Grand Bahama and its culture, combined with fun like only Carnival can provide,” said Duffy.

Celebration Key will be available only to Carnival Cruise Line guests, a first in the company’s history. For now, Carnival ships call on two other private destinations in the Bahamas – Princess Cays, which is dedicated first to Princess Cruises, as well as Half Moon Cay, which is primarily used by Holland America Line.

Photo Credit: KaryBntz / Shutterstock.com

While all three cruise lines are part of the Carnival Corporation family, Celebration Key will bring a new “fun” vibe to the Bahamas with a destination specifically designed with Carnival guests in mind.

Carnival Cruise Line has not yet announced which ships or itineraries will be the first to visit Celebration Key, but has hinted that the announcement will be coming in late September 2023.

At least 10 ships are slated to have calls on Celebration Key, from various homeports. It is likely that cruises departing from Miami, Port Canaveral, New York, Tampa, and other homeports that regularly visit the Bahamas will include itineraries visiting Celebration Key, possibly on sailings from 3-10 nights in length.

Carnival Celebration Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Jouni Niskakoski / Shutterstock)

Part of the plan for the new destination is a lengthy pier that will be able to welcome two Excel-class ships at once, meaning that as many as 13,000 guests could be enjoying the destination at the same time on the same day if both ships were fully booked with all berths filled.

Will you be one of the first to know about Celebration Key, one of the first to visit the new destination, or both?