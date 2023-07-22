10 Stunning New Cruise Ships Arriving in 2024

Each and every year, we cover the biggest and best new cruise ships that you can look forward to in the year ahead (and that you can, in some cases, already book for your next cruise!). And, each and every year, we’re amazed at how the cruise industry continues to take the cruising experience to the next level.

New Cruise Ships

With bigger and better staterooms and suites, world-class dining options, amazing entertainment and technological marvels, today’s latest cruise ships are truly a wonder to behold. Basically 5-star luxury resorts on the high seas, modern cruise ships will convince even those who weren’t previously fans of cruising to give the mode of travel another try.

But enough gushing — what can you expect from this year’s batch of new cruise ships? Here’s what you can look forward to in 2024.

Icon of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

If you’re a cruising fan — or even an avid traveler of any type — then you already know this new cruise ship that’s been making waves in a big way (literally).

Icon of the Seas, once it debuts in 2024, will be the largest cruise ship in the entire world, surpassing the prior largest cruise ship, also from Royal Caribbean, Wonder of the Seas.

Icon of the Seas Sea Trials (Photo Courtesy: Royal Caribbean)

Of course, when you’re the largest cruise ship at sea, you have plenty of room to break other records, too. For example, Icon of the Seas, the lead ship in Royal Caribbean’s planned Icon class, will also boast the largest water park at sea. The water park will offer six water slides (the most ever on a cruise ship). The ship also boasts seven pools and nine hot tubs.

Throughout the rest of this flashy ship, expect more than 40 dining and entertainment venues, split across 20 decks and eight neighborhoods. New dining venues include Royal Caribbean’s first food hall and the ultra-fancy Empire Supper Club, with its eight-course menu.

Icon of the Seas Sea Trials (Photo Credit: Jouni Niskakoski / Shutterstock)

There’s also a new milkshake bar, new Mediterranean eatery, and new sushi and street food window (which will also appear on Royal Caribbean’s later 2024 ship, Utopia of the Seas).

There are nearly 30 stateroom and suite options. Many of the ship’s offerings are geared toward families, but adults-only spaces are also plentiful.

Cruisers are clearly already very excited for Icon of the Seas. When Royal Caribbean opened much-anticipated bookings in October 2022, the cruise line reported the most bookings in a single day ever, in the cruise line’s entire history.

Gross Tonnage: 250,800

Guest Capacity: 5,610

Crew Capacity: 2,350

Debut Date: January 2024

Shipyard: Meyer Turku, Turku, Finland

Class Ship: Icon

Sun Princess (Princess Cruises)

Sun Princess may not be slated to debut as the biggest cruise ship in the world, or even close to it, but this ship is still significant for Princes Cruises fans. The ship will be the largest ship in the cruise line’s fleet, more than 20% larger than the line’s second-largest ship.

Sun Princess Cruise Ship

Cruisers can expect the cruise line’s largest-ever casino aboard this ship and the most balcony cabins on a Princess Cruises ship to date. Other stand-out features include The Dome, an entertainment venue that takes inspiration from the scenery of Santorini, and which offers a pool by day and shows by night.

There’s also the Park19 adventure park that features the first-at-sea roll glider, a ropes course, tilt wall and more adventurous fun to keep the adrenaline pumping.

Sun Princess Park19

The ship’s Piazza is surrounded by domed glass and takes its inspiration from historic piazzas, offering access to a range of luxurious venues. The Horizons Dining Room is now three stories tall, and other dining options on the ship will include both new and classic Princes Cruises favorites.

Gross Tonnage: 175,500

Guest Capacity: 4,300

Crew Capacity: 1,550

Debut Date: February 2024

Shipyard: Fincantieri, Italy

Class Ship: Sphere

Queen Anne (Cunard Line)

Fans of the Cunard Line have been waiting a long while for the Queen Anne cruise ship, which will follow in the footsteps of the line’s iconic Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth ships.

As such, expect that same classic elegance and cruising tradition that you might experience on these three sister ships, just with a few modern updates.

Queen Anne Cruise Ship (Image Courtesy: Cunard Line)

The ship will offer 15 dining options, including fan-favorite experiences like the afternoon tea. A new addition to the ship will be a Cunard-line first venue, The Bright Lights Society, an intimate entertainment venue with a luxurious aesthetic.

Additionally, expect two pools, multiple wellness offerings and high-end staterooms and suites that channel the feel of an elegant European hotel.

Gross Tonnage: 113,000

Guest Capacity: 3,000

Crew Capacity: 1,225

Debut Date: May 2024

Shipyard: Fincantieri, Italy

Class Ship: Pinnacle

Mein Schiff 7 (TUI Cruises)

While not the largest ship on our list of new cruise ships, or the most anticipated, Mein Schiff 7 from TUI Cruises still offers a lot to love.

The ship, which follows 2019’s Mein Schiff 2, provides a range of attractive features, including a new type of cabins. New single cabins will be available for single travelers who don’t quite need the same amenities or spaces as their coupled fellow cruisers.

Render Courtesy: TUI Cruises

Other new features include a new Asian and sushi restaurant, and a new smoke-free casino with an attached dance club. A previous feature on the cruise line’s ships, the Champagner Treff Champagne bar, gets a new look for better views. Other amenities include a running track, gym, spa, sports court, climbing wall, and one pool.

Gross Tonnage: 111,500

Guest Capacity: 2,894

Crew Capacity: 1,000

Debut Date: June 2024

Shipyard: Meyer Werft, Papenburg, Germany

Disney Treasure (Disney Cruise Line)

As Disney’s latest and greatest cruise ship, and the sixth in the fleet, Disney Treasure provides all the magic that the cruise line is known for.

A sister ship to Disney Wish, there are a few similarities that you’ll find between the two. Both offer the same number of guest rooms (1,254) and both are LNG-powered. That said, there are still a few new features that give long-time Disney Cruise Line fans plenty to look forward to.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

As soon as guests step aboard, they’ll be delighted by the Grand Hall, the three-story atrium that takes inspiration from the story of Disney’s Aladdin, with its rich tapestry of colors, geometric motifs and gold accents everywhere one looks.

Disney Treasure’s theme-ing ties in nicely with its name — it’s all about adventuring and searching out that hidden treasure. As such, you may find that characters are dressed a little more adventure-appropriate for this cruise (with Captain Minnie Mouse, for example, donning a jungle-exploring-appropriate look). Disney Treasure also features new bow artwork.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Another cool aspect to this ship’s launch in 2024? Disney is opening its second cruise ship-focused Bahamian island in June 2024, Lighthouse Point, to cruisers, so Disney Treasure guests will have that new experience to look forward to as well.

Gross Tonnage: 144,000

Guest Capacity: 4,000

Crew Capacity: 1,555

Debut Date: Summer 2024

Shipyard: Meyer Werft, Papenburg Germany

Class Ship: Triton

Silver Ray (Silversea Cruises)

Following Silversea Cruises’ first Nova-class ship, Silver Nova, Silver Ray gains a spot as one of our most-anticipated new cruise ships for several reasons.

Both of the ships boast status as some of the most environmentally conscious ships ever to take on the high seas. Silver Ray also boasts that it’s one of the most spacious ships ever not only for Silversea Cruises, but overall for the industry.

Render Courtesy: Silversea Cruises

If you’ve already cruised on Silver Nova, you won’t notice much difference between the two sister ships, as Silver Ray is essentially the same — but that’s all the more reason to love the ship.

Expect lots of natural light, suites that offer 270-degree views, eight restaurants, and more. Yes, the ship is on the smaller side, but it just proves that, sometimes, great things come in tiny packages.

Gross Tonnage: 54,700

Guest Capacity: 728

Crew Capacity: 556

Debut Date: Summer 2024

Shipyard: Meyer Werft, Papenburg, Germany

Class Ship: Nova

Utopia of the Seas (Royal Caribbean)

Icon of the Seas isn’t the only Royal Caribbean ship slated to hit the waters in 2024. Another new cruise ship from the cruise line, Utopia of the Seas is in a different class than Icon of the Seas, and it’s not going to be as large — but it is still pretty amazing (and what else would you expect from Royal Caribbean?).

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

The final Oasis-class ship, Utopia of the Seas stands out from its sister ships by being the only one to actually not hold a “largest cruise ship in the world” title upon debut (though it’s hardly small), as well as by being the only ship in the class to run off LNG.

A few new features that you’ll find on Utopia of the Seas include Izumi in the Park (which is not a feature on Oasis-class ships normally, as this is a new Icon-class feature); a new food truck for more dining options near the pool; and the new Pesky Parrot Bar.

Royal Caribbean’s Utopia of the Seas

All in all, there will be more than 40 different dining and drinking venues on the ship, including 10 free dining options and 11 specialty dining options.

Gross Tonnage: 236,860

Guest Capacity: 5,668

Crew Capacity: 2,290

Debut Date: Summer 2024

Shipyard: Chantiers de l’Atlantique, Saint-Nazaire, France

Class Ship: Oasis

Explora II (Explora Journeys)

If you’ve yet to familiarize yourself with Explora Journeys, you wouldn’t be alone. This relatively new cruise line is owned by MSC Group and is focused on luxury cruising in intimate atmospheres.

The line’s new cruise ship is Explora II and it offers nearly 500 ocean-facing suites (no interior staterooms here). The all-inclusive cruise line has decked this ship out with various ways to play, dine and drink your sea days away. There are more than six restaurants on tap, plus three outdoor pools and one indoor pool. An indoor-outdoor spa is also planned.

Photo Courtesy: Explora Journeys (MSC)

Sustainability is a key part of the Explora Journeys brand and, as such, future planned Explora ships will be LNG-powered, and even later ships will be hydrogen-powered.

As for Explora II, its sustainability features include reduced underwater noise to protect marine life; high-efficiency and energy-saving appliances; shore-to-ship power; LED lighting; anti-fouling paint, and more.

Gross Tonnage: 63,900

Guest Capacity: 922

Crew Capacity: 640

Debut Date: August 2024

Shipyard: Fincantieri, Italy

Mein Schiff 8 (TUI Cruises)

Like Royal Caribbean, TUI Cruises is also planning to debut two ships in 2024. Mein Schiff 8 is expected to arrive in late 2024 and will be the largest cruise ship for the cruise line to date. While not many details regarding the ship have been released just yet, we do know a few things.

TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 8

The LNG-powered, 18-deck ship will be outfitted for e-LNG in the future. It will also offer new entertainment not previously seen on past ships, alongside spacious wellness areas. Outside, airy spaces will include interconnected decks and promenades.

TUI Cruises Mein Schiff 8

A large deck canopy is a new design feature that will provide both airflow and shade, without feeling restrictive. The ship’s stern also features a terrace with lounge space and an infinity pool.

Gross Tonnage: 161,000

Guest Capacity: 4,000

Crew Capacity: 1,100

Debut Date: Late 2024

Shipyard: Fincantieri, Italy

Viking Vela (Viking Cruises)

Like so many of the new cruise ships on our list, Viking Vela is slated to be its cruise line’s largest cruise ship yet. The 10th Viking Cruises ship, Viking Vela is an adults-only vessel that channels the same Viking styles and class that you can find on all its sister ships.

Photo By: Viking Cruises

New features on this ship are minimal, as Viking Cruises has long attempted to keep its experiences similar across its ships, for guest experience continuity. Accordingly, expect the same decor and design, as well as restaurants and entertainment, that you might’ve already experienced on past Viking cruises.

The ship’s extra space will allow for extra cabins, but it’s worth noting that the extra space isn’t quite that substantial — not enough that you would notice. All staterooms and suites on Viking Vela offer their own private verandas.