MSC Cruises Hits Construction Milestone for World-Class Ship

MSC Cruises’ status as the world’s third-largest and fastest-growing cruise line got another boost on May 31, 2023 as it celebrated a significant milestone for its newest cruise ship, MSC World America.

A coin-laying ceremony was held at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, where the second World-class cruise ship will be built over the next two years.

Introducing MSC World America: A Groundbreaking Addition

Designed for the US cruise market and powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), MSC World America represents a key phase in MSC Cruises’ strategic US expansion, with several of the cruise line’s ships permanently based in the United States.

The Coin Ceremony, a time-honored maritime tradition held on Wednesday, May 31, marks an important step in the ship’s construction process. During this ceremony, commemorative coins were placed within the keel of MSC World America as a sign of blessing and good fortune.

MSC World America Coin Ceremony (Photo Credit: MSC Cruises)

The event was graced by MSC Cruises’ Silvia Turbia and Chantiers de l’Atlantique’s Séverine Blandin, who have the honor of being the ship’s godmothers.

Rubén A. Rodríguez, President of MSC Cruises USA, emphasized the cruise line’s dedication to bringing its largest, most innovative, and environmentally advanced ships to the North American market.

Rubén A. Rodríguez said: “Our commitment to bringing our largest, most innovative and environmentally advanced ships to the North American market is stronger than ever, and all of us at MSC Cruises are looking forward to welcoming guests on board MSC World America.”

“She will join our growing U.S. fleet amid our ongoing homeport expansion, which saw the recent addition of Port Canaveral and New York City with plans for Galveston on the horizon. The ship’s long list of new spaces and experiences will set a new standard for Caribbean cruising when she arrives in the U.S. in 2025.”

MSC World America is under constructions at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique in St. Nazaire, France, the same shipyard where cruise ships such as Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas, MSC Euribia, and numerous others have been built.

MSC World America Coin Ceremony (Photo Credit: MSC Cruises)

Henri Doyer, Chantier de l’Atlantique MSC Program Director, expressed pride in the partnership between MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique: “This 19th ship—the second of the World Class series—is the result of a long partnership between MSC Cruises and Chantiers de l’Atlantique. I am thrilled to announce that MSC World Europa, MSC Euribia, and MSC World America are the three most energy-efficient, most environment-friendly ships of the cruise industry.”

Caribbean Cruising

With the completion of MSC World America by 2025, guests can look forward to various 7- and 14-night Caribbean cruises. Rodríguez promises that the ship’s itineraries will all include Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

“All of MSC World America’s itineraries include Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, our beautiful island destination that highlights the natural beauty of The Bahamas and our focus on marine conservation,” Rodríguez said.

MSC World America is set to embark on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean voyage from PortMiami on Saturday, April 12, 2025. The maiden voyage will take guests to Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic; San Juan, Puerto Rico; and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas on April 18.

Other ports of call during the 7-night or combined 14-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises include Costa Maya, Mexico; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico. All cruises also include several days at sea to enjoy the ship.

420,000 square feet of public space

MSC World America spans 22 decks, with space for 5,252 guests at double occupancy and 6,762 at maximum occupancy. The massive cruise ship weighs 215,863 gross tons and has over 420,000 square feet of public space.

With a blend of European glamour and American comfort, MSC World America is set to introduce several innovations specifically designed for the North American market.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Among the ship’s groundbreaking features is the innovative Harbor, an outdoor destination combining the thrill of a water park with VR-enabled water slides, an array of comfortable relaxation spots, and a selection of food and beverage outlets.

In addition, the ship boasts a reimagined World Promenade that offers a unique outdoor experience with dining and lounging options, entertainment facilities, ocean views, and LED light shows.

Complementing this, the indoor World Galleria is lined with various bars, restaurants, shops, and boutiques, all under a state-of-the-art LED and kinetic light ceiling.

Onboard MSC World America, there are 13 restaurants and 20 bars and lounges, including six specialty venues, four main restaurants, two buffet restaurants, and a Pizza & Burger spot available at no extra cost. Like her sister, MSC World Europa, the MSC World America also features an 11-deck-high dry slide made of stainless steel, The Spiral.

The coin ceremony for MSC World America was already the second highlight that MSC Cruises celebrated today, May 31. The cruise line has also taken delivery of MSC Euribia, a Meraviglia-class LNG-powered cruise ship.