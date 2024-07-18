MSC Cruises Unveils Most Popular Onboard Summer Cocktails

Many cruisers have a great time onboard when raising a glass of their favorite cocktail to toast sail away, an oceangoing sunset, a top-tier production show, a day at the pool, or another fun part of a cruise vacation.

But what are those favorite drinks? MSC Cruises has shared its favorites onboard their fleet of 22 ships and what their cruisers are enjoying most, sip by sip, along with two brand new featured cocktails the cruise line has introduced.

MSC Skinny Lemongrass & Ginger G&T

Up first are two brand new cocktails MSC Cruises has developed, both refreshing gin and tonic blends with infusions of unique summer flavors.

The “Jasmine & Rose G&T” features Bloom pink gin and real rose petals and jasmine flowers for a natural burst of sophisticated floral notes and sweetness, with dehydrated grapefruit and fresh rosemary as garnishes.

The “Skinny Lemongrass & Ginger G&T” is another brand-new cocktail available exclusively aboard MSC Cruises ships. This drink blends Whitley Neill lemongrass and ginger gin with Fever-Tree aromatic tonic, fresh lime juice, and a touch of honey syrup for sweetness. The dehydrated lemon and fresh ginger garnish gives the drink even more summery elegance.

Two other gin and tonic beverages also top the list of MSC Cruises’ most popular summer drinks. The “Elderflower GT” combines fruit and flowers with a heady blend of BUSS N°509 Elderflower Gin, Fever-Tree Mediterranean tonic, dehydrated orange peel, a cinnamon stick, and cloves, ensuring an iconic depth of flavor.

Meanwhile, the “Passion Fruit 0.0 GT” is an alcohol-free option for tipplers who don’t want to tipple too much. BUSS N°509 passion fruit 0.0 gin is sweetly blended with fresh passion fruit puree, lemon juice, and Fever-Tree light tonic, topped with dehydrated lemon, passion fruit, and for an extra burst of flavor, coriander seeds.

Classic favorites are also remaining popular onboard, and MSC’s expert bartenders are always happy to whip up an Aperol Spritz, margarita, pina colada, strawberry daiquiri, or mojito as guests wish.

Each ship and different themed bars also offer unique variations on classic cocktails, ensuring that everyone aboard can raise a glass with a beverage they love—including alcohol-free options.

Special Beverages on Each Ship

Every MSC Cruises ship also offers some unique and exclusive options for travelers. For example, the Helios Wine Bar on MSC Euribia creates an immersive, digital experience for wine lovers, but there are also 20 other bars onboard the 184,011-gross-ton, Meraviglia-plus class ship to choose from.

On MSC World Europa, the cruise line’s biggest ship at 215,863 gross tons, guests can indulge in the Gin Project with more than 70 craft gins on order. If beer is preferred, the Masters of the Sea microbrewery onboard offers special brews from desalinated seawater.

For more futuristic fun, guests aboard the 181-541-gross-ton MSC Virtuosa can meet Rob, the first-ever humanoid robotic bartender at sea who will mix up all their favorite drinks.

Finally, for extra special summer toasts, MSC Cruises has introduced six months of special pop-up bars onboard MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia, with unique mixology options from April through September.

What are your favorite onboard beverages? Share your summer drink must-haves on the Cruise Hive boards!