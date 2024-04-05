MSC Cruises Unveils Limited Edition “World’s Greatest Bars” Pop-Up

Cruisers who are planning to sail onboard MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia in the next several months are in for a special treat. For the next six months, these ships will be offering specialties from globally renowned bars at sea through the “World’s Greatest Bars” program.

MSC Cruises Partners With Famous Bars For Special Pop-Up At Sea

Beginning earlier this week on April 1, 2024, two of MSC Cruises 23 ships began offering a unique mixology experience at sea. Known as the “World’s Greatest Bars” program, the experience will run onboard MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia until October 2024.

In an effort to enhance food and beverage offerings onboard, MSC cruises have partnered with world-renowned bars, such as Paradiso and Sips from Spain, to bring their most famous concoctions to the high seas. Maestros from the partnering bars personally trained the MSC bar teams, sharing the secrets and techniques that take their cocktails to the next level.

“We’re delighted to bring the ‘World’s Greatest Bars’ concept on board our ships to create world-class and innovative experiences for our guests. The new program brings our food and beverage offerings to new heights, providing unforgettable experiences not seen before at sea. We’re thrilled to have on board such exciting bars, Sips and Paradiso, two ranked as some of the best in the world,” said Jacques Van Staden, Food & Beverage Vice President at MSC Cruises.

“These two bars are incredibly hard to get into right now, so we’re so excited that our guests can get a taste of the action,” added Van Staden.

MSC World Europa will feature the Paradiso pop-up, while MSC Euribia will feature drinks from Sips – some of the most popular bars in Barcelona.

Giacomo Giannotti, owner of Paradioso Barcelona and Marc Álvarez, co-owner of Sips Barcelona

All year round, MSC’s ships also offer innovative concepts to elevate their culinary and beverage offerings. For example, MSC Euribia is home to the Helios Wine Bar, which is an immersive digital experience catered to wine lovers. The venue features 96 different types of wines and uses digital coasters to reveal the wine’s grape varieties and to share each bottle’s unique history.

Meanwhile, MSC World Europa is home to the now-famous Gin Project, which features more than 70 different types of high quality, craft gins.

Flavorful Sailings Onboard MSC World Europa and MSC Euribia

With the special “World’s Greatest Bars” program only taking place for six months, the clock is ticking for guests who want a taste of these extra special drinks. So, where can prospective cruisers join the ships?

MSC World Europa is currently sailing throughout the Western Mediterranean on a 7-night voyage that began in Palermo, Sicily, on April 2. The cruise will visit La Valletta, Malta; Barcelona, Spain; Marseille, France; Genoa, Italy; and Naples, Italy; before concluding in Messina, Sicily, on April 9.

MSC Euribia in Cadiz, Spain

For the duration of the program (and even into 2025), the 6,762-guest vessel will offer 7-night Western Mediterranean cruises, with embarkation ports alternating between Marseille, France; Barcelona, Spain; Naples, Italy; Genoa, Italy; and Messina, Sicily.

Meanwhile, MSC Euribia is offering a series of cruises throughout Northern Europe throughout the month of April, with sailings varying in length from 2 days to 14 days. But beginning on April 27, the 6,300-passenger ship will be offering a consistent series of 7-night itineraries throughout Northern Europe, which will be available until mid-October 2024.

Each cruise will either sail round-trip from Kiel, Germany, or Copenhagen, Denmark, and will call on Alesund, Norway; Nordfjordeid, Norway; and Flam, Norway. The 181,000-gross ton ship will also call on whichever port the cruise isn’t sailing from – so Kiel-based cruises will call on Copenhagen and vice versa.