MSC Cruises’ New Ship to Tempt Wine, Food Lovers

MSC Cruises is beckoning wine and cuisine aficionados with new specialty dining options set to debut aboard the MSC Euribia when the ship enters service in June 2023. International flavors and immersive restaurant experiences await cruisers sailing on the 6,334-guest vessel.

Wine Bar, French Brasserie Debut on MSC Euribia

MSC Cruises’ newest ship, the Meraviglia-class MSC Euribia now under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in France, will feature five specialty restaurants when she launches in June. The cruise line on April 6 revealed details about two of those dining options, the Helios Wine Bar and Le Grill.

Wine lovers who indulge at the Helios Wine Bar can enjoy the venue’s 96 featured wines while learning the history of the wine they’ve chosen, thanks to high-tech tables and digital coasters that will reveal a particular wine’s grape varieties, the regions it comes from and other interesting facts.

MSC Euribia, Helios Wine Maker

Food pairings will be offered, too, including a selection of cheeses, finger foods and nuts curated to enhance the chosen wine. The venue also will host master classes for guests who wish to learn more about wine.

Le Grill is a traditional French brasserie that will serve classic favorites and shared dishes, including oysters, caviar and lobster, beef and pasta selections, plus French onion soup, Dover sole Meunière and a range of fancy French desserts.

“We are always looking to anticipate the next big thing in food and beverage, and with MSC Euribia, we wanted to offer venues that are unlike anything we have ever done before,” said MSC Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage Jacques Van Staden.

He added, “The same culinary quality and exceptional service that define our offering will remain at the heart of the experience but will be brought to new heights. We want to offer our guests something to talk about, something to marvel at and something to remember, long after their cruise has ended.”

Render Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Another specialty venue and a favorite across the MSC Cruises fleet, Kaito Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar will be featured on the line’s new flagship, dishing up the flavors of the Far East.

Chefs at the eatery’s teppanyaki grills will prepare dishes while guests watch. While Kaito is not a new venue, it is being enhanced onboard MSC Euribia with robatayaki, the popular Japanese barbecue cuisine.

Ship to Feature Five Main Dining Rooms

Along with her specialty restaurants, MSC Euribia will feature five main dining venues and 21 bars and lounges. The main dining rooms, all serving three meals a day and included in the cruise fare, are Colorado River, Green Orchid, Il Campo, Aurora Boreale and Aurora Borealis. Also covered in the fare is the ship’s 1,336-seat Marketplace buffet, which offers international cuisines.

Desserts will abound onboard MSC Euribia, with the Jean-Philippe Maury Chocolat & Café offering 40 types of chocolate goodies, and the Crêpes & Gelato venue tempting cruisers with 17 ice cream flavors and 10 signature crêpes.

Image Courtesy: MSC Cruises

Before or after enjoying the new ship’s dining options, cruisers will have a wide variety of entertainment spaces to check out. The cruise line in late March revealed that MSC Euribia will feature seven new theatrical productions, a reimagined Carousel Lounge, and one of the largest big band performances at sea.

MSC Cruises will officially name MSC Euribia on June 8, 2023, during a ceremony at Copenhagen Malmö Port. The ship, which will be the 22nd vessel in the MSC Cruises fleet, will spend her inaugural season in Northern Europe, sailing 7-night cruises from Kiel, Germany, and Copenhagen to the Norwegian Fjords, with calls at Geiranger, Ålesund, and Flaam.