MSC Cruises to Bring Massive World-Class Ship to Port Canaveral

Cruise business is booming at Port Canaveral, and is about to get even bigger and busier with MSC Cruises now announcing that the fourth World-class ship will call the central Florida port home for the winter sailing season of 2027-2028.

This strengthens MSC Cruises’ relationship with Port Canaveral even further, and offers amazing cruise vacation opportunities to eager travelers at a time when the port’s popularity is surging.

While the new World-class ship is yet unnamed, she will be a sister ship to MSC World Europa and the upcoming MSC World America, which will be homeported year-round from Miami when she debuts in April.

This makes two World-class ships operating in North America, further expanding MSC Cruises’ presence in the region. There’s also MSC World Asia, which is currently under construction and will arrive in 2026.

“Our commitment to Port Canaveral is stronger than ever, thanks to the incredible support from our partners there and the growing demand from our guests who love the port’s convenient location,” said Lynn Torrent, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer of MSC Cruises USA.

“Having ships dedicated to offering both short and 7-night cruises year-round will ensure we have the right options available no matter when someone wants to sail. We’re especially excited to bring a World Class ship to Port Canaveral, continuing our long-standing pledge to deploy our most modern and innovative ships in the Caribbean market.”

The new ship will be offering year-round 7-night Caribbean itineraries. While no specific itinerary details have been released, it’s likely the ship will regularly visit MSC Cruises’ private island destination in the Bahamas – MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve – as well as other top Caribbean ports on both Eastern and Western routes.

At the same time, MSC Cruises has also confirmed that MSC Grandiosa will return to Port Canaveral for a second winter season in 2026-2027, this time offering 7-night Caribbean itineraries. Her first season from central Florida will begin in December 2025, when she will be offering 3- and 4-night itineraries.

“We are excited to have MSC Cruises expand their presence at Port Canaveral with the arrival of MSC Grandiosa and the deployment of their fourth World Class ship to homeport with us,” said Captain John Murray, CEO of Port Canaveral.

“The addition of these exceptional ships to our homeported fleet will add even more sailing options from Central Florida and reaffirm the cruise industry’s confidence in our ability to consistently deliver a world-class guest experience.”

No details of the fourth World-class ship have yet been revealed, not even the ship’s name. What is likely, however, is that the vessel will mirror some of the amazing features already aboard MSC World Europa and coming to MSC World America.

This includes as many as 19 dining options and 18 bars and lounges, onboard adrenaline-inducing features like a ropes course and possible thrill rides, a water park, elite retail options, and a fabulous MSC Yacht Club for travelers who want to enjoy even more exclusivity.

The World-class ships are roughly 210,000 gross tons and can welcome more than 6,700 passengers. Fueled by liquefied natural gas, they are up-to-date on the most innovative environmental standards and are also home to approximately 2,100 crew members who work diligently to give every guest amazing vacation experiences.

Sailing With MSC Cruises From Port Canaveral

While eager guests and MSC Cruises fans will have to wait two years yet for the new World-class ship to arrive at Port Canaveral, there are other MSC Cruises options available much sooner from the award-winning homeport.

MSC Seashore is currently homeported year-round from Port Canaveral, offering Bahamas and Caribbean itineraries to top destinations like Nassau, Costa Maya, and Cozumel, as well as MSC Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.

MSC Meraviglia Docked In Port Canaveral, Florida (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

Her 3- and 4-night itineraries are easy to combine into back-to-back sailings along with 7-night options, giving travelers the ability to customize their cruise vacation to whatever length they prefer.

For guests who just want to visit Port Canaveral, MSC Meraviglia – homeported from New York – visits the Space Coast as a port of call on her 7-night Bahamas itineraries. This further connects the cruise line and homeport for a strong, diverse relationship sure to grow in the years to come.

MSC Cruises has also begun construction on its new cruise terminal in Galveston, showing even more dedication to expand in the North American market in years to come.