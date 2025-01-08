MSC Cruises to Showcase Its Upcoming New Flagship During Super Bowl

With 100 million-plus people estimated to watch the upcoming 2025 Super Bowl, MSC Cruises is getting in on the action by kicking off a new US marketing campaign during the Big Game.

For the first time, the cruise line is investing in a “Big Game” commercial that will feature two celebrities — not yet revealed, cruising aboard MSC World America, the line’s newest ship set to launch in April 2025.

The 6,762-guest MSC World America is under construction at the Chantiers de l’Atlantique shipyard in Saint-Nazaire, France.

The line’s 60-second commercial will profile the ship’s unique offerings and highlight MSC Cruises’ combination of American and European elements. A Super Bowl ad is a huge investment; in 2024, the cost of a 30-second commercial topped $7 million.

The Swiss-Italian cruise line is banking on the idea that Americans will embrace its Old World heritage coupled with contemporary American aspects. MSC Cruises is based in Geneva, Switzerland, and has offices in Genoa, Naples, and Venice, Italy. Founded in 1988, the line has 22 ships sailing.

“Our message is clear: a cruise vacation with MSC Cruises goes far beyond traditional expectations,” said Suzanne Salas, executive vice president of marketing, eCommerce, and sales at MSC Cruises USA.

“We offer the experience of a lifetime, seamlessly blending European style with American comfort. The Big Game provides an unmatched platform to showcase our first campaign and first ship designed specifically for North American guests,” Salas added.

The Big Game commercial isn’t MSC Cruises’ only foray into major sports. In 2023, it announced a multi-year partnership as the Official Cruise Line of the Miami Dolphins.

The pact includes branding opportunities at the football team’s Hard Rock Stadium, such as digital signage and various commercial placements. The cruise line also has a marketing agreement with Formula 1.

While it is still unknown which NFL teams will compete in the 2025 Super Bowl, the event will be held at New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome on February 9, 2025.

Commercial to Highlight Ship’s Unique Districts

Designed for American travelers, MSC World America will offer seven districts offering unique spaces and activities. Cruisers will choose from among 19 dining venues and 18 bars and lounges.

Her public spaces include The Harbour, an outdoor area that will attract families to its Cliffhanger thrill ride — an over-water swing, plus a ropes course, the Harbour Aquapark, a playground, and food outlets.

MSC World America at the Shipyard (Photo Credit: Emrys Thakkar)

One of the longest dry slides at sea, Jaw Drop @ The Spiral will span 11 decks in the World Promenade district, which also will offer shopping and dining venues.

The new ship will have the fleet’s largest MSC Yacht Club, the ship-within-a-ship luxury retreat area, and a three-level World Galleria, lined with restaurants, bars, and retail shops.

MSC World America is undergoing her final finishes at the French shipyard and will soon begin her sea trials, when the ship’s major operational systems will be evaluated. Following her handover to the cruise line, the 215,000-gross ton ship will be homeported in Miami.

The ship’s maiden voyage is set to depart PortMiami on April 12, 2025. The ship will offer 7-night Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises, all of which will call at MSC Cruises’ Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in the Bahamas.

Eastern Caribbean itineraries will visit Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic, and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while Western Caribbean sailings will visit Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico; and Roatan, Honduras.