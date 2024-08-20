Construction Begins on Galveston Cruise Terminal for MSC Cruises

With a groundbreaking ceremony stimulated with great fanfare and excitement, construction is now officially underway on the fourth cruise terminal at the Port of Galveston.

The upcoming Cruise Terminal 16 officially began construction on Tuesday, August 20, 2024, and is slated to welcome MSC Cruises’ MSC Seascape in November 2025.

When complete, the terminal will welcome guests with lush landscaping, digital screens at the entryway, a spacious check-in area, and a dedicated lounge for MSC Yacht Club guests.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the $151 million complex was attended by more than 100 executives and local VIPs, as well as elected officials, port partners, and community leaders.

A large-scale rendering of the new 165,000-square-foot terminal was revealed, complete with landscaping details, parking garage, and MSC Seascape docked and ready to welcome guests.

“We have so much to celebrate today with this milestone and what it means to our community, cruise guests and port partners,” said Rodger Reese, Galveston Wharves Port Director and CEO. “This beautiful new terminal will generate jobs and economic growth for the region, an exciting new cruise choice for our market, and growth opportunities for our port partners.”

Reese also extended a welcome to MSC Cruises. Europe’s top cruise line is continuing its expansion into the North American market, and homeporting the 170,400-gross-ton, Seaside EVO-class MSC Seascape from Texas will be great progress with that effort.

“Having a cruise line of this stature homeporting in Galveston says a great deal about our position in the U.S. and global cruise markets,” said Reese.

“Adding Galveston as our fourth homeport will make it even easier for travelers from the central and western parts of the country to enjoy our distinctive mix of European style and American comfort,” agreed Rick Sasso, MSC Cruises US Chairman.

“This state-of-the-art terminal will set the tone for a memorable cruise experience. We are thrilled to work closely with the Galveston Wharves to shape the future of cruising in Texas, delivering extraordinary vacations and unforgettable moments aboard the beautiful and modern MSC Seascape.”

The new cruise terminal is expected to open in late 2025. With its first full year of operation in 2026, the port is expected to welcome more than 2 million travelers annually, a new record for Galveston’s operation as a passenger cruise port.

Port of Galveston is already homeport to ships from Carnival Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean International, Disney Cruise Line, and Princess Cruises. Adding more diversity to the cruise lineup from the Texas homeport is sure to bring even more interest to the Lone Star State as a top cruising hub.

When MSC Seascape joins the Galveston ship lineup, she will be offering 7-night Western Caribbean itineraries visiting three top destinations: Roatan Island in Honduras as well as Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico. The ship can welcome 4,540 guests at double occupancy, or up to 5,877 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled.

Cruise Terminal Galveston Impact

It isn’t just cruises that will be impacted by the new Cruise Terminal 16 and the presence of MSC Cruises in Galveston.

In 2022, the Port of Galveston supported 3,500 local jobs and generated $568 million in local business revenue from retailers, restaurants, transportation, hotels, and sightseeing. An additional $73.5 million was generated from local purchases by passengers and crew.

The opening of the fourth cruise terminal next year is expected to add another 925 jobs and $177 million in annual local revenue. Even the city of Galveston will benefit from passenger fees and sales tax revenues from the onsite cruise parking.

Port of Galveston is the fourth most popular cruise port in the US and also services cargo operations through Galveston Harbor. The 840-acre port is well positioned for future growth and has the facilities to expand as cruise, cargo, and commercial businesses continue to grow.

