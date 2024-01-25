Mickey and Minnie Get New Outfits For Disney’s New Private Destination

A new private island destination calls for a brand-new look! When the cruise line’s Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point opens later this year in Summer 2024, Mickey and Minnie Mouse will be there to greet guests in their best island fashion.

No visit to one of Disney’s private destinations would be complete without saying hello to the world’s most beloved mouse couple. When Mickey and Minnie greet guests on Disney’s newest island escape, Lighthouse Point, they’ll be doing so with a whole new look.

Just as Lighthouse Point was created with a relaxed Bahamian vibe in mind, Mickey and Minnie’s outfits were inspired by an important festival celebrated in the country.

Designed by acclaimed Bahamian fashion designer, Theodore Elyett, Minnie and Mickey’s looks pay homage to the festival of Junkanoo, a joyful celebration that takes place each December that consists of bright, vibrant colors, parades, and upbeat music.

Elyett grew up in the popular cruise port of Nassau, about a 4-hour boat ride away from Lighthouse Point, which is located on the island of Eleuthera. The designer first began working professionally in 1998, when he was only 13 years old, and was able to imbue Mickey and Minnie’s outfits with nods to Bahamian culture using his unique perspective as a local.

When Lighthouse Point opens in June of 2024, cruisers will be able to find Mickey and Minnie at Lighthouse Cay, where they will be greeting guests, taking pictures, and signing autographs.

In addition to visiting the mice of the hour, visitors will also be able to take in a special collection of colorful works created by local artists while on that part of the island.

More Details About Lighthouse Point

Lighthouse Point will be Disney Cruise Line’s second private island destination, after Castaway Cay, which is also located in the Bahamas about 73 miles north of Nassau.

Disney’s newest signature destination is intended to capture the magic of Bahamian hospitality, storytelling, and artistry, and designed to provide fun and relaxation for everyone.

The experience is meant to be hassle-free, with beach essentials like towels, chairs, umbrellas, and lunch provided for free. Like Castaway Cay, there will also be a tram to transport guests around the island quickly and easily.

The east side will have an expansive family beach, while the south-western side will have a more peaceful family beach, with 20 premium family cabanas that can be rented out on a first-come, first-serve basis.

There will also be a colorful, interactive water play area complete with two slides, water drums, fountains, and a toddler play area. For parents who want to spend some time alone as a couple, kids between the ages of 3 to 12 can be dropped off at a “Little Mermaid” themed kid’s club, where they will have fun under the supervision of trained Disney Cruise Line counselors.

Couples traveling solo or parents seeking a peaceful retreat can head to the dedicated adult-only beach, which will feature six private cabanas for rent and its own dining stations.

For travelers who prefer to relax on land, there will be plenty of beautiful nature to take in, a covered gaming pavilion, a volleyball court, and bicycle rentals available.

For those who want to be among the first to explore the new private experience, bookings are open for summer 2024. At least initially, Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy will be sailing to Lighthouse Point.