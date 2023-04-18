Bow Design Revealed for New Disney Cruise Ship

Disney Cruise Line has revealed further details of its upcoming new ship, Disney Treasure. In a short video, Captain Minnie is seen following a treasure map to ultimately reveal one of the ship’s keel-laying coins, which morphs into the bow design featuring none other than the adventurer herself, Captain “Voyager” Minnie.

Disney Treasure to Feature Voyager Minnie

Disney Cruise Line has continued to tease details about the upcoming Disney Treasure, scheduled to debut in 2024. In a new “captain’s log” video shared on social media, Captain Minnie – wearing her new adventure gear previously revealed in another video – follows her treasure map and seeks out the famous “X” marking a very special spot.

First, she has to trek “across the savanna, through faraway lands, deep in the jungle, and surrounded by nature,” all hints at spectacular destinations guests can explore via Disney Cruise Line.

At that spot, “Voyager Minnie” discovers a treasure chest, and upon opening it, finds not only gold and silver coins, but a very special coin – the Voyager Minnie coin used as part of Disney Treasure’s keel laying ceremony on March 30, 2023.

The coin then morphs into the gold seal on the bow of the new ship, indicating that Voyager Minnie will be at the helm of Disney Treasure.

“Remember, adventures don’t always end with finding treasure,” Captain Minnie says. “Sometimes they’re just the beginning!” The video closes with a shot of the new ship with “New Adventures Await” printed beneath the ship’s name.

What Will the New Adventures Be?

While Disney Cruise Line has continued to hint about new adventures for the new ship, very little is yet known about where the vessel will be homeported or what itineraries she may sail.

The cruise line has confirmed that the following ship – after Disney Treasure – will be based in Singapore for at least five years. That ship is the former Global Dream, which Disney Cruise Line purchased in November 2022 before its construction for the now-defunct Genting Cruise Lines was complete.

It is likely that Disney Treasure may be based from Port Canaveral, Disney Cruise Line’s traditional homeport, or it is possible she may be based from another Florida cruise port, keeping the ship close to the most popular Disney theme parks for combined vacation options.

The ship could also be based from California to give the cruise line a stronger presence for the west coast cruise market, or Disney Treasure may be deployed in a completely different location, such as a permanent European homeport, or perhaps Down Under for year-round cruises in Australia and New Zealand.

What loyal cruise travelers do know, however, is that Disney Treasure – sister ship to Disney Wish – is sure to offer awesome adventures filled with Disney magic, excellent service, spectacular entertainment, and more, no matter where she may ultimately set sail.

Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for future updates, details, and reveals about Disney Treasure as the ship’s debut draws closer!