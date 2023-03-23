Disney Cruise Line to Open Bookings for New Private Destination

Guests eager to visit Disney Cruise Line’s new private destination in The Bahamas, Lighthouse Point, have their chance to reserve the first sailings, as itineraries for the highly anticipated port have been announced and will soon be open for reservations. At the same time, the cruise line has also revealed all new destinations for the summer 2024 season.

Lighthouse Point Bookings Opening Soon

Disney Cruise Line recently announced that Lighthouse Point would open for the summer of 2024, and the family-oriented beach retreat is one of the most highly anticipated destination for future cruises.

Now, guests can prepare to book those future cruises.

“We are delighted to take families to new places during the summer 2024 season, including our newest island destination at Lighthouse Point in The Bahamas,” said Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line.

The new island will be featured on 3-, 4-, and 5-night sailings, with both Disney Magic and Disney Fantasy sailing to Lighthouse Point.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Disney Magic will be sailing from Fort Lauderdale and regularly visiting Lighthouse Point, beginning with a special 3-night preview cruise departing June 6, 2024 for a sneak peak at the island. Because of the nature of the preview event, not all features on the island may be accessible for that inaugural visit.

Disney Fantasy will also offer a special sailing to visit Lighthouse Point, a 7-night cruise from Port Canaveral departing on June 8, 2024.

This “ultimate Disney Cruise Line island destination itinerary” will feature not one but two stops at Lighthouse Point, and will also visit Disney Cruise Line’s other private destination in The Bahamas, Castaway Cay. A visit to Nassau, the capital city of The Bahamas, is also on the itinerary.

A second Disney Fantasy cruise later in the summer will also visit Lighthouse Point. This longer voyage is a 10-night Southern Caribbean itinerary departing Port Canaveral on Thursday, July 25, and will include stops in Antigua, St. Lucia, Dominica, and Tortola as well as both Lighthouse Point and Castaway Cay.

All bookings that include Lighthouse Point will open to the public on March 30, 2023, and are sure to sell out quickly.

About Lighthouse Point

Located on the island of Eleuthera approximately 65 miles (105 kilometers) east of Nassau, the 700-acre Lighthouse Point is being thoughtfully designed to infuse Bahamian culture with Disney magic for a one-of-a-kind visitor experience with an emphasis on family vacations while preserving the destination’s natural beauty.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Key environmental features of Lighthouse Point will include a pier engineered to avoid the need for dredging, elevated walkways that preserve the natural landscape, and a solar array that will meet 90% or more of the destination’s power needs.

A tram will transport guests around the site, with pristine beaches to enjoy and activities such as an extensive water play area for younger cruisers, private cabanas to rent, a gaming pavilion, volleyball courts, and a tranquil adults-only area.

More New Destinations in 2024

In addition to Lighthouse Point, Disney Cruise Line has also announced brand new and returning ports of call for the 2024 season in Europe and Alaska.

Brand new to the cruise line are visits to Valencia, Spain; Haugesund, Norway; and Hamburg, Germany aboard Disney Dream. The ship will also return to three popular ports of call for the first time since 2014: Catania, Italy; Kusadasi, Turkey; and Valletta, Malta.

Photo Credit: Manamana / Shutterstock

European sailings will range from 3-12 nights depending on departure port and specific itinerary, including options such as Mediterranean and Greek Island sailings, northern Europe cruises, and British Isles cruises.

“All of these Disney Cruise Line sailings provide the unique experiences that our guests have come to expect from Disney, from world-class dining and dazzling entertainment to character encounters and legendary guest service,” said Siskie.

Of special interest will be one unique 12-night Disney Dream sailing visiting the Norwegian fjords and Iceland, including an overnight stay in Reykjavik. That cruise departs Southampton on Wednesday, July 24, 2024.

Also during the summer of 2024, Disney Wonder will be offering Alaskan cruises from Vancouver, with itineraries from 5-9 nights. Meanwhile, the new Disney Wish will continue to offer 3-4 night Bahamian vacations from Port Canaveral.