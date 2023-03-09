Disney’s New Bahamas Cruise Destination Opens Summer 2024

Disney Cruise Line has announced the opening of its new island destination at Lighthouse Point, Eleuthera, in The Bahamas, in the summer 2024. The vibrant beach retreat has been designed with families in mind and will provide a unique celebration of Bahamian culture infused with the quality and service of a Disney vacation.

The island destination was first announced in 2019 and will become Disney’s second private destination in the Bahamas. The cruise line already has a private island called Castaway Cay. Disney is expected to spend anywhere between $250 million and $400 million on developing the 700-acre property.

One-of-a-Kind Island Destination

Disney Cruise Line will open its brand-new island destination resort at Lighthouse Point in the summer of 2024. Lighthouse Point is located on the island of Eleuthera in The Bahamas.

It will be a one-of-a-kind island destination that combines breathtaking natural beauty with the magic of Bahamian hospitality, storytelling, and artistry.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Sharon Siskie, senior vice president and general manager, Disney Cruise Line: “At Disney Cruise Line, we have a deep appreciation for the Bahamian community. We are connected in many ways, including our shared values of storytelling and hospitality. With the opening of Lighthouse Point, visitors from around the world will experience the magic of The Bahamas in a new way, one that truly celebrates its natural and cultural beauty.”

Respect for the environment was a prime concern when designing Lighthouse Point. An onsite solar array will meet at least 90% of the destination’s electricity needs, the pier was designed to avoid the need for dredging, and elevated walkways will help limit the impact on the landscape. The cruise line’s second Bahamian island destination was first announced in 2019, the cruise line also operates Castaway Cay.

Thoughtful Designs

Disney’s new island destination is thoughtfully designed to provide a hassle-free experience for families. All guests will receive complimentary beach essentials such as towels, chairs and umbrellas, and lunch, and there will be a convenient tram transportation system ferrying guests around the site.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

At Lighthouse Point, visitors of all ages can indulge in various exciting activities and explore the beautiful surroundings. Families can unwind on the white sandy beaches and swim in the crystal-clear turquoise waters at the expansive family beach on the island’s east side.

On the south-western side of the destination, there will be a more peaceful family beach that will feature 20 premium family cabanas that can be rented out. There will be options for larger groups and even massage services.

The entire island is designed with a relaxed Bahamian vibe, with particular attention to local flora and fauna.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Kevin Thomas, creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering: “Lighthouse Point is a place of extraordinary natural beauty, so our goal has always been to create designs that accentuate its qualities in an organic way. We’re focused on low-density, sustainable development that protects and preserves the environment, allowing the site’s biodiversity to shine.”

Fun and Relaxation for Everyone

At Lighthouse Point, children will enjoy a colorful, interactive water play area with two slides, water drums, fountains, and more. There is also a dedicated space for toddlers.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Parents can relax knowing that a themed kids’ club supervised by trained Disney Cruise Line counselors is available for children aged 3 to 12. The club features a splash pad inspired by the characters from “The Little Mermaid.”

Apart from these, several recreational activities are available for kids and adults alike. A covered gaming pavilion, a volleyball court, and a gaga ball pit are some of the options that kids can enjoy. Watercraft, bicycle rentals, and nature trails for hiking and biking are also available.

Render Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

There is a dedicated adult-exclusive beach north of the family area for adults seeking a tranquil retreat. The beach has its dedicated dining area, providing access to food and drinks throughout the day, away from the younger crowds from the ship. The beach will also feature six private cabanas, which guests will be able to reserve.

Lighthouse Point will open for guests on select sailings in the summer of 2024. Disney said details on itineraries of ships sailing to the new island destination and additional information about entertainment, dining, retail, and excursions would be released later.