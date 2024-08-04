New Disney Cruise Ship Floats Out From Construction Hall

It was a magical moment for the upcoming Disney Treasure as the new ship was floated out at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany on Saturday, August 3, 2024, where the vessel has been under construction since her steel cutting in January 2023.

This marks the completion of the ship’s exterior structure and she is now moving on to interior finishing.

Cheers greeted the ship as she floated out aft-first, guided by a tug to ensure a smooth float out without rubbing or scraping on the sides of the Hall 6 building.

Also on hand was adventure-seeking Minnie Mouse in her new themed Captain’s gear, embodying the spirit of the ship and all the adventures guests will be able to have onboard.

Disney Treasure Float Out

During the celebration, Disney tunes were playing for the crowd and fireworks burst from the roof of the construction hall as the ship made her way into the harbor, marking this pivotal moment in Disney Treasure‘s construction timeline.

Disney Cruise Line offers fireworks shows on each sailing where possible, a unique moment for guests to enjoy.

The full float-out took more than an hour to be very careful the ship is not damaged during the transition from interior to outdoors, as she was also turned in order to dock nearby at the proper angle.

As the ship finished her maneuver out of Hall 6, she sounded her mouse-ears-shaped horn with the classic notes of “When You Wish Upon a Star” – another distinctive feature of Disney Cruise Line – to celebrate the moment.

It is very appropriate that Adventurer Captain Minnie was on hand for the celebration, as Captain Minnie adorns the ship’s bow with a welcoming smile, joining the lineup of artwork each Disney ship is known for.

Each vessel in the Disney Cruise Line fleet features a different character – Sorcerer Mickey (Disney Magic), Steamboat Willie (Disney Wonder), Captain Mickey (Disney Dream), Sorcerer Mickey – a different pose (Disney Fantasy), and Captain Minnie (Disney Wish). The upcoming Disney Adventure will feature Captain Mickey on her bow when she debuts from Singapore in 2025.

Next Steps for Disney Treasure

Now that Disney Treasure has floated out, she has moved to a nearby dock to continue interior finishing work. A great deal must still be completed before her December debut, including the exacting details the cruise line is known for in all interior spaces.

A few exterior tasks must also be completed, such as adding the smokestacks, antennas, and other tall features to the new ship, which cannot be done inside the hall. In fact, cranes were moving the smokestacks into place within minutes of Disney Treasure being secured to the adjacent dock.

Up next for the ship will be her conveyance down the River Ems to move into the open ocean for sea trials, though that is still several weeks away.

After she is officially certified as complete and seaworthy, she will be handed over to Disney Cruise Line and shortly thereafter should begin her transatlantic crossing to bring her to Port Canaveral, her first homeport.

Disney Treasure‘s maiden sailing is scheduled for December 21, 2024, a 7-night Eastern Caribbean holiday itinerary that will visit Tortola, St. Thomas, and Disney Cruise Line’s private island in the Bahamas, Castaway Cay. The 144,000-gross-ton ship can welcome 4,000 guests aboard to make Disney cruise memories to treasure.

Even as Disney Treasure moved out of the Hall 6 construction bay, a key component of Disney Destiny moved in. Within minutes, the floating engine room block of Disney Destiny, also a Wish-class vessel, moved into the space to begin more construction work.

From one complete hull to the barely recognizable piece of the next ship, it was a very busy day at the Meyer Werft shipyard, with new magic already underway to bring the next Disney Cruise Line vessel to life.