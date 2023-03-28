Disney Cruise Line’s Captain Minnie Tease About New Ship

With Disney Treasure scheduled to debut in just over one year, both Disney fans and cruise fans are eager for details on the new ship. The cruise line has hinted at some of the ship’s possible theming and décor with a new teaser video featuring Captain Minnie getting ready to set sail.

New Video Hints at Disney Treasure

Disney Cruise Line has released a teaser video with Captain Minnie styling new outfits, presumably in preparation for the arrival of Disney Treasure. First, she receives a “treasure map” scroll, with an “X” marks the spot after a winding trail. “Time to get ready for an adventure!” she exclaims.

Captain Minnie tries on several outfits – her tropical gear for Castaway Cay, a long coat with fur trim for Alaska, and a pirate ensemble.

When adventure calls, she knows just what to do — and what to wear! Watch as Captain Minnie Mouse gets ready for her next @DisneyCruise Line adventure and debuts a brand-new look, created exclusively for the Disney Treasure. Stay tuned to see what happens next … pic.twitter.com/BIrVFToktC — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) March 28, 2023

Finally, she ends with an adventure-seeking outfit of khaki pants, rugged brown boots, a blue denim jacket, tan belt, and a tan hat. The hat and a neckerchief both sport her classic white polka dots on a red background, though the red is a more muted tone than her classic theme park dress.

“Now this, says adventure!” she says. Captain Minnie then picks up the treasure map scroll and a spyglass, and is off to seek her adventure, as the video is “To Be Continued…”

What Does This Say About Disney Treasure?

The video has no footage or renderings of the upcoming cruise ship, currently under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany and scheduled to debut in the autumn of 2024.

Yet the adventure-seeking hints in the video do tie in with the ship’s theme, which will be based on Africa and Asia and will feature the popular couple of Aladdin and Jasmine, along with Magic Carpet and undoubtedly other characters from the 1992 movie and possibly the 2019 live action remake as well.

Rendering Courtesy: Disney Cruise Line

Exploration gear is perfect to encourage guests to seek out their own magical adventures, which the new ship is sure to offer.

While little has yet been released about the Triton-class vessel, it is a sister ship to Disney Wish, which set sail in July 2022. Disney Treasure will be homeported from Port Canaveral, offering Eastern Caribbean and Western Caribbean cruises, likely each with a stop at the cruise line’s private island in The Bahamas, Castaway Cay.

It is not yet known how long the sailings may be or what exact ports they will visit, nor whether or not Disney Wish – which is currently homeported from Port Canaveral – may relocate to a different homeport once Disney Treasure arrives.

That is a likely possibility, however, as it would be most convenient to base the newest ship from Disney Cruise Line’s main homeport and the closest cruise port to Orlando, home of Walt Disney World and a common add-on for Disney cruise vacations.

When the 144,000-gross-ton Disney Treasure sets sail, she will be able to welcome 4,000 guests onboard for magical, adventure-seeking getaways. Stay tuned to Cruise Hive for more details on Disney Treasure in the months to come as more treasures are unveiled for this highly anticipated new ship!