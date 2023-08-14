Leadership for Carnival Cruise Line’s Newest Ship Revealed

Carnival Cruise Line has unveiled the leadership of the new Carnival Jubilee cruise ship, including the captain, chief engineer, and hotel director. The senior officers will take control of the third Excel-class vessel with a combined experience of nearly 70 years!

Carnival Jubilee Senior Officers

When a new cruise ship debuts, it’s always important to ensure the senior officers are as experienced as possible. And that’s why Carnival Cruise Line is bringing more than 70 years of combined experience with Carnival Jubilee’s captain, chief engineers, and hotel director to deal with the complexities of a giant new cruise ship!

“These accomplished senior officers have combined nearly 70 years of experience and will serve as knowledgeable and inspirational leaders to our more than 1,700 team members on Carnival Jubilee,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “They will also ensure that our guests are very well taken care of.”

Carnival Jubilee Captain

Captain Andrea Catalani will take the helm and the highest position onboard Carnival Jubilee. He brings 24 years of experience since first starting with the cruise line in 1999. Catalani has worked on a total of 18 Carnival cruise ships, including Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Liberty, Carnival Horizon, Mardi Gras, and Carnival Celebration.

“I feel honored and privileged for leading such a great team of professionals on Carnival Jubilee, which will soon be the most innovative Carnival ship deployed to Galveston,” said Catalani. “This is a great professional accomplishment for the entire team. We are counting the days until we take delivery and can bring this beautiful new ship to our guests in Galveston.”

Catalani was also essential to the Carnival Vista when the vessel started sailing out of the Port of Galveston in Texas in 2018. With Carnival Jubilee also set to homeport from Galveston. The captain’s experience in navigating the homeport and surrounding waters will be of great benefit.

Carnival Jubilee at Meyer Werft

Carnival Jubilee Chief Engineer

Part of the senior officers will be Chief Engineer Vittprino Perasole, who has been with the cruise line since 1998 as a third engineer. Perasole has been chief since 2014 and has worked on a total of five Carnival ships, including Carnival Dream, Carnival Pride, Carnival Radiance, and Carnival Breeze.

He’s also worked on Carnival Jubilee’s sister ship Carnival Celebration, brining in a vast experience on the engines from an identical class of ship.

Carnival Jubilee Hotel Director

The Miami-based cruise line also unveiled Pierre Camilleri as the ship’s Hotel Director. Camilleri brings a lot of experience to hotel operations as he’s been working on Carnival ships since 2004, including bringing out new ships such as Carnival Breeze, Carnival Vista, Carnival Horizon, and the two excel-class vessels of Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.

Third Excel-Class Carnival Ship is Months Away

Now that the senior officers have been unveiled, it’s a sign that Carnival is getting closer to welcoming its third LNG-powered Excel class cruise ship. The officers will join the ship much earlier than most other crew members and will be involved during the final construction phases.

Most crew members will join the ship a week or two before delivery to ensure all departments are ready to welcome the first guests towards the end of 2023.

Carnival Jubilee Funnel Installation

At the moment, Carnival Jubilee is in the final outfitting phase at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany. She recently floated out of the construction dock for the first time in July 2023, including showcasing the new Texas Star on the bow.

More recently, at the end of July 2023, Carnival Jubilee received her iconic red, white and blue funnel, another milestone during the final stages.

The new Carnival cruise ship will remain at the meter Werft shipyard until making her way through the complex River Ems to begin the much-anticipated sea trials in the North Sea.

Upper Deck of the Carnival Jubilee Currents Zone

The 183,521 gross-ton Carnival Jubilee will depart on her inaugural voyage out of Galveston, Texas, on December 23, 2023. The new vessel will sail year-round from the homeport on Western Caribbean itineraries, including calls to Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico and Mahogany Bay at Island Roatan, Honduras.

The 3,374-passenger vessel features six dedicated zones for guests to enjoy, including Grand Central, The Ultimate Playground, Summer Landing, Lido, Currents, and The Shores. Onboard will also be venues such as Emeril’s Bistrol 717, The Golden Mermaid lounge, Inks, Ph.D bar, and the BOLT roller coaster already featured on sister ships Mardi Gras and Carnival Celebration.