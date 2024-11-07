How to View SS United States as She Leaves Philadelphia

The SS United States has made her home at Pier 82 in Philadelphia for nearly 30 years, ever since she docked in 1996. In a matter of days, however, the aged ocean liner will be on her way to a new home and ultimately a new fate, having lost challenges to remain in place following months of lawsuits and legal challenges.

While the 990-foot liner has been docked for many years, however, ship aficionados and maritime history fans will have the chance to see her underway once again.

The tentative time and dates for the ship’s departure have been released, and the SS United States Conservancy’s Southeast Chapter has kindly provided some insights into the best viewing opportunities for the ship as she begins her journey.

The ship will move from Pier 82 to Pier 80 directly upriver during high tide at approximately 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, November 14. During low tide the next morning, at roughly 7 a.m., the ship will begin her travels down the Delaware River.

Tugs will be moving the vessel, but it will be quite a sight to see the immense ship moving once more.

“Federal officials and Moran Towing pilots will be on board the SS United States, with Delaware Bay pilots assisting from ashore. Vinik Marine of New York will handle the ocean tow,” the Conservancy confirmed.

Both Piers 80 and 82 are closed to the public and not available as viewing sites, as the area is secured by the Transportation Security Administration (TSA – part of the Department of Homeland Security).

The Conservancy recommends several options for travelers who would like to see the ship as she begins her journey, however.

“A good view of the ship at the piers is from the IKEA parking lot at 2206 S Columbus Blvd in Philadelphia, and from the second-floor café at IKEA which opens at 11:00 AM,” the Conservancy said. “On the New Jersey side of the Delaware River, the best view of both piers is from waterfront public parks such as Phoenix Park at 227 Jefferson Street in Camden.”

As the ship moves down the Delaware River en route to the Atlantic Ocean, there will be several places to witness the historic last journey of such an historic ship.

“There are several potential vantage points along the Delaware River south of the Walt Whitman Bridge,” the Conservancy noted.

“Among others, they include Fort Mifflin (6400 Hog Island Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19153), Red Bank Battlefield (100 Hessian Ave, National Park, NJ 08063), Fort Nassau (110 New Jersey Rd, Brooklawn, NJ 08030), Freedom Pier (101 S King St, Gloucester City, NJ 08030), and the RiverWinds Complex (1000 RiverWinds Drive, West Deptford, NJ 08086).”

Interested viewers should be very mindful of appropriate parking at each location as well as other potential restrictions, and respect any closed areas or trespassing possibilities.

It should be noted that all times and dates remain tentative at the moment, as inclement weather or other difficulties could cause temporary delays or schedule changes.

Other Ways to Watch the SS United States

As the ship makes her way to Mobile, Alabama – a trip expected to take approximately two weeks – additional viewing possibilities may be possible. This will depend on how close the ship will be to shore, weather patterns, and other local marine traffic along the way.

An onboard GPS tracking device will also permit interested ship fans to “watch” the ship’s journey online through the Destin-Fort Walton Beach website.

SS United States Ocean Liner (Photo Credit: EbersonImages)

The GPS monitoring will only become active once the ship is underway, but will provide an interesting perspective of the ship’s route and approach to different areas.

Once the SS United States reaches Mobile Bay, she will be turned and towed backwards up the Mobile River to the shipyard remediation facility, where she will begin preparations for her ultimate dispensation as the world’s largest coral reef.

This work is expected to take about a year, and includes removing all non-metal from the ship as well as any traces of fuel or other contaminants that might pose environmental hazards to the marine habitat. The ship will also be braced in such a way that when she is sunk, she will settle upright on the ocean floor.

While this isn’t the most glorious next chapter in the ocean liner’s service, it does ensure she will be long remembered and continue to contribute to maritime history for many years to come.