America’s Once Iconic Flagship Set to Make Final Voyage

The oceangoing life of the SS United States, fondly known as “America’s Flagship,” is drawing to a close as Okaloosa County has confirmed when the storied ocean liner’s final voyage is set to begin.

For the past several weeks, since the Florida county closed the deal to purchase the vessel, preparations have been underway to tow the ship to a shipyard where she can be converted for service as the world’s largest coral reef.

Now, those preparations are completed and the ship will begin her last ocean voyage in just a matter of days.

“Okaloosa County’s Tourist Development Department, Destin-Fort Walton Beach, Florida, has concluded the necessary requirements by local, state and federal agencies to move the SS United States (SSUS) from her current docking area at Pier 82 in south Philadelphia,” the county confirmed.

Initially, the coral reef preparation work was planned to take place in Norfolk, Virginia. That shipyard was later deemed unavailable for the full extent of the necessary work, however, and now the SS United States will move to Mobile, Alabama for her refitting.

“Operations to move America’s Flagship will begin Thursday, November 14, 2024 and will continue through the day on Friday, November 15, 2024,” Okaloosa County confirmed.

Tug boats will begin moving the 990-foot ocean liner at approximately 11:45 a.m. as high tide is available to assist with the operation. The ship will be moved to Pier 80 until low tide the following morning, at which point the tug boats will begin moving the ship down the Delaware River. Local bridges will close as the ship passes, and traffic will be diverted accordingly.

Interested cruise fans can follow the ship’s journey via GPS tracking, which could present interesting viewing opportunities as the SS United States makes her way south, around Florida, and toward Mobile. The total journey is expected to take approximately two weeks, with 2-3 tug boats towing the ship the entire distance.

It should be noted that the dates, times, and logistics of the ship’s last voyage are subject to change. Operational needs, poor weather, or unexpected incidents could all influence the overall timeline of this complex maneuver.

What’s Next for the SS United States

Once the ship has arrived in Mobile, work will get underway to ensure the hull is safe and suitable for deployment as an artificial coral reef.

Contractors will remove all hazardous material from the vessel, including non-metal parts and any remaining fuel. This will ensure the local marine habitats are protected and there will be no environmental contamination in the years to come.

Some modifications will also be made to keep the vessel upright as she is scuttled, which will be a more attractive dive option for tourism.

Overall, the process to prepare the SS United States for her next life is expected to take approximately one year before she will move to her new home in the Gulf of Mexico. The exact reef destination has not yet been determined but should be about 20 miles offshore of the Destin-Fort Walton Beach area.

SS United States Docked in Philadelphia (Photo Credit: Patty Ballay)

Also in development will be the land-based museum and visitor center in Destin-Fort Walton Beach that will share the ship’s legacy with future generations, featuring various artifacts and displays about her incredible engineering and service accomplishments.

The ship’s funnels, radar mast, and other “signature components” will be highlighted in the museum, along with other items from the SS United States Conservancy’s extensive collection.

“This will preserve the SS United States’ storied history and the memories she has created for so many people over the years,” Okaloosa County said.

At the moment, there is no timeline for when the museum may open or whether or not it will be operating at the time the ship’s final sinking occurs.

While this ultimate resolution for the ship’s future fate is not what the Conservancy had hoped for, the SS United States will continue to serve a vital function in maritime history as she transitions into her new role over the coming months.