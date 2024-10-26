Plans Change for America’s Flagship in Preparing to Become a Reef

As the final fate of the SS United States draws closer, interim plans to prepare the ship for scuttling on her way to become the world’s largest artificial coral reef have changed.

Initially, the intention was for the aging ship to be towed from her berth at Pier 82 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Norfolk, Virgina to be prepared for intentional sinking. This prep work would involve the removal of key components as well as ensuring the vessel meets environmental restrictions before being permanently scuttled.

The SS United States Conservancy has announced, however, that the move to Norfolk will not be possible after all, and instead, the 990-foot, 53,229-gross-ton vessel will be moved to Mobile, Alabama for the preparation work.

“Due to the amount of space and availability (only 2 to 4 months) in Norfolk, Virginia, Okaloosa County has decided to move the SS United States to a dock in Mobile, Alabama, that has recently become available,” Okaloosa County explained. “We understand that this is a huge shift in plans and this decision will be disappointing to many supporters of the ship in the Norfolk area.”

While the ship was in Norfolk, many ocean liner fans, Conservancy supporters, and general cruise ship aficionados would likely have made the effort to get a glimpse of the vessel and see her progression as she was prepared for her next phase. Now, the ship will completely bypass Norfolk on her way to Mobile.

The SS United States Conservancy, while it did lose its bid to preserve the ship in her entirety, is dedicated to ensuring everyone can enjoy the vessel as much as possible during this time as she prepares for and will make her final journey.

“We will endeavor to provide updates as soon as we have them,” the Conservancy confirmed. “We realize that many people are interested in seeing the ship off in person or watch online and we will work to provide as much notice as possible to help supporters plan effectively.”

At this time, there is no departure date yet confirmed for the ocean liner to leave Philadelphia. In addition to appropriate berth space for scuttling preparation, other factors such as towing ability, weather conditions, appropriate documentation, environmental safety, and other marine traffic must also be taken into consideration before the ship is moved.

“Okaloosa County maintains a robust and healthy relationship with the SS United States Conservancy and will be updating the organization on updates to the ship that include the date of the move,” the county said.

Why the Port Change?

While facilities at both Norfolk and Mobile are capable of doing the work on the SS United States to properly prepare the ship for her next phase, there are many reasons why, ultimately, the decision was made to do the work in Alabama rather than Virginia.

The “space and availability” in Norfolk could have made it challenging to complete the project in the allotted time, especially if new difficulties are discovered once the work begins. In Mobile, however, there is a greater window of time for the work to be done by the same contractor.

SS United States Ocean Liner (Photo Credit: PTS Aerial Services)

Costs are also “significantly less expensive” in Mobile, though Okaloosa County has not disclosed those costs at this time. Nevertheless, expenses are always a factor in such extensive work.

The distance the ship will need to be moved a second time – from being reconditioned for scuttling to her destination off the coast of Destin-Fort Worth Beach – is also a factor.

“While the initial tow will be significant, its proximity to the Gulf of Mexico will allow for a much more streamlined operation leading to the artificial reef deployment,” Okaloosa County said.

For comparison, the distance to move the ship from Norfolk to off the coast of Destin/Fort Worth is approximately 1,600 miles, whereas the distance from Mobile to the Destin/Fort Worth area is just 150 miles.

While the ship will be stabilized for such a move, a shorter distance undoubtedly presents fewer technical challenges.

Both the SS United States Conservancy and Okaloosa County remain committed to providing updates about the process and ensuring all interested parties are fully aware of all developments as the final plans for the ship are confirmed and put into action.