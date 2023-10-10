Holland America Unveils Incentive For Alaska Cruisetours

Holland America Line rolled out a special offer for cruisers hailing from seven US states, offering spending money to be used on certain Alaska cruisetours during the summer 2024 season.

The deal is featured on four ships offering itineraries that include land tours to Denali National Park and the Canadian Yukon.

Cruises From Seven US States Are Eligible

A limited-time offer meant to attract guests who live in Illinois, Texas, Wisconsin, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Florida is on the table at Holland America Line, valid for new, 2024 Alaska cruise-tour bookings made between October 13 and November 15, 2023.

The cruise line will provide $150 in spending money, per person, on certain Yukon & Denali cruise-tours operating between May and September 2024. The cruise-tours feature sailings of varying lengths coupled with land and hotel segments in Canada’s Yukon Territory and Alaska’s popular Denali National Park.

Holland America Line is known for extending similar offers in the past, such as one offered in early 2023 in honor of Yukon Heritage Day, providing the same spending credit on cruise-tours booked by cruisers in certain states and a Canadian province.

Holland America Zaandam Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Wayleebird / Shutterstock)

The 2024 cruise-tour bonus is offered on six different itineraries aboard the 2,650-guest, Pinnacle-class Koningsdam, the 1,432-guest, Rotterdam-class Zaandam, the 2,106-guest, Signature-class Nieuw Amsterdam, and the 1,924-guest, Vista-class Noordam.

The land portion of the cruise-tour features two or three nights in Alaska’s Denali National Park and visits to the Yukon’s Dawson City and Whitehorse. The tours can be booked either pre- or post-cruise on sailings from 9 to 18 days.

“Holland America Line is the only way to experience both Alaska and the Yukon by sea on cruise ship and by land. Booking now will allow guests to make the most of their vacation and create extraordinary memories to last a lifetime,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer at Holland America Line.

Noting that an Alaska and Yukon cruise-tour is a bucket list vacation for many people, Bodensteiner said the added financial incentive can make the trip a reality for cruisers.

Bonus Money Tied to Onboard and Land Expenses

Specifically, the spending money is earmarked for the first and second guests in a cabin, with each one receiving a $50 onboard credit that can be used for dining, beverages, spa treatments, shore excursions, and other items and services.

Each guest will also enjoy $50 in Denali Dollars, which are valid for use during the Denali portion of the tour on items such as dining, shopping, and the hotel cost. Similarly, $50 in Dawson Dollars are awarded for spending on the same services in Dawson City, a Yukon destination known for its gold rush heritage.

Holland America Line Cruisetour

A new destination, Tr’ondëk-Klondike, which was added to the 2023 cruise-tour itinerary, will again be featured in 2024. Located in Dawson City, the destination is a UNESCO World Heritage site that honors the homeland of the Tr’ondëk Hwëch’in indigenous people who have lived in the region for thousands of years.

Guests can choose from a variety of Holland America cruise-tours, including a 3- or 4-day Inside Passage cruise aboard Koningsdam or Zaandam, or a 7-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam. All offer either a 2- or 3-night hotel stay at Denali National Park plus the journey into the Yukon.

The Glacier Discovery cruise, for instance, is offered on departures from May 19 to September 7 between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Whittier, Alaska, with calls at Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway, Alaska, with scenic cruising through Glacier Bay.

The cruise line’s spending credits can be combined with its “Have It All” premium package, which includes special pricing on dining and beverage packages, one shore excursion, and WiFi.