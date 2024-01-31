Holland America Line Details New Itineraries, Including Iconic Sites

Holland America Line will deploy Noordam to the South Pacific for a series of cruises between Sydney, Australia, and Auckland, New Zealand, during the 2025-26 fall and winter season.

Bookings are officially open for sale, and include a set of new Collectors’ Voyages, offering longer, more immersive cruises of up to 50 days.

Noordam to Head Down Under in November 2025

An exciting cruise season Down Under is on the horizon for Holland America Line’s 1,924-guest Noordam starting in November 2025 and continuing to March 2026. The premium cruise line, a Carnival Corporation brand, designed a set of itineraries that will bring cruisers to the cosmopolitan cities of Australia and New Zealand as well as to remote areas where culture and wildlife will take the spotlight.

Several Collectors’ Voyages are sure to attract guests who wish to spend more time exploring the region. These cruises either combine two 14-day sailings, or add a Legendary Voyage onto a 14-day itinerary.

“Australia and New Zealand are excellent options for cruisers looking for global destinations, iconic cities and wild wonders,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer at Holland America Line.

“We craft our cruises to showcase the best of each region. With these voyages, guests can immerse themselves in New Zealand in a port-intensive itinerary that also features scenic cruising through Milford Sound, or they can see wildlife like penguins and kangaroos while exploring South Australia,” Bodensteiner added.

Noordam’s 14-day sailings are either roundtrip from Sydney or operate between Sydney and Auckland. The ship’s “Australia and New Zealand” itinerary, for instance, offers departures from both cities in November 2025 and in February and March 2026.

The sailings feature a mix of port calls in Australia, New Zealand, and Tasmania, such as Melbourne, Australia, Hobart, Tasmania, and Port Chalmers, New Zealand.

Guests looking for a cruise focused on New Zealand can choose “New Zealand Discovery,” which operates roundtrip from Sydney on December 7, 2025, and calls at only New Zealand ports, including Auckland, Waitangi, Tauranga, Gisborne, Napier, Wellington, Lyttelton (Christchurch) and Port Chalmers.

Holland America Line’s new Collectors’ Voyages can combine back-to-back 14-day cruises for a 28-day journey, or add a 14-day itinerary onto an existing Legendary Voyage, which is a cruise category that offers longer, itineraries, more port calls, and special programming that focuses on the history and culture of the destinations.

For example, the 42-day “South Pacific Islands & New Zealand” Collectors’ Voyage, which sails roundtrip from Sydney on January 4, 2026 is the result of a 14-day sailing merged with the line’s 28-day “Islands of the South Pacific: Sydney to Auckland” Legendary Voyage.

Vista-Class Noordam Offers Fresh Fish Program

Noordam guests will benefit from Holland America’s Global Fresh Fish Program, which enables the line’s chefs to source fresh fish from a network of 60 global ports. Under the plan, which was introduced in September 2023 and is rolling out fleet wide in 2024, fresh fish goes from port to plate within 48 hours.

On the Australia-New Zealand cruise series, the fish program means guests can indulge in local specialties such as New Zealand green-lipped muscles, Tasmanian Atlantic salmon, and Sydney rock oysters, among other delectable.

Five dining venues on Noordam include the main dining room; the Pinnacle Grill steakhouse; Canaletto, offering Italian dishes; the Lido Market buffet; and Dive In, a poolside grill. The Explorations Cafe serves coffees and snacks, and cocktails.

Entertainment spaces onboard Noordam include the line’s popular Rolling Stone Lounge, featuring live music, and World Stage, the ship’s main theater, where a variety of stage productions and cabaret performances are held.

Noordam is a Vista-class ship that launched in 2005. The ship offers five stateroom categories: inside, ocean view, veranda, Signature Suite, and Neptune Suite.