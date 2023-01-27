Holland America Adds Cruisetours to Wave Promotion

Holland America Line has sweetened its Wave Season “Time of Your Life” promotion to now include certain Alaska cruisetours on summer 2023 itineraries to the Last Frontier state. The featured destinations are Denali and the Yukon.

Upgrades, Onboard Credits Among Perks

With six ships scheduled to deploy for Alaska itineraries this summer, Holland America Line’s latest fare and amenities promotion piggy-backs on its earlier Wave Season offer. Guests who book the line’s existing “Have It All” premium package for their Alaska cruisetours will receive a stateroom upgrade, discounted fares, free fares for children, and lower required deposits.

Read Also: How Much Does an Alaskan Cruise Cost? – What to Budget

Additionally, cruisetour guests will receive onboard credits up to $300 per stateroom, depending on the length of the chosen itinerary. To qualify, bookings must be made by February 28.

The “Have It All” premium program, rolled out in December 2022, includes dining, drinks, excursions and WiFi packages, plus free cruise fares for children under 18 traveling as the third and fourth guests in a stateroom.

McKinley Chalet Resort (Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line)

Chief Commercial Officer for Holland America Line Beth Bodensteiner said, ”Holland America Line’s Yukon Cruisetours are exclusive to our brand, and the experiences we offer go back to a by-gone era, immersing our guests in a culture that is a deep part of North American history.”

She added, “The breathtaking scenery of the Yukon perfectly complements the beauty of Alaska and Denali, not to mention the abundance of wildlife waiting to be photographed. Yukon is a must-visit destination, especially with the ‘Time of Your Life’ wave booking offers.”

Cruisetours Range From 9 to 18 Days

Sixteen Yukon & Denali Cruisetours are offered on four of the six Holland America ships sailing Alaska this summer. The cruisetours range from nine to 18 days.

They include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on Koningsdam or Volendam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Noordam; a two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park, and an inland journey into the Yukon.

According to the line, every Yukon and Denali Cruisetour features one or two nights in Yukon’s Dawson City, known for its Gold Rush heritage. Also in Dawson City, cruisetour guests can experience a classic Klondike Spirit paddlewheeler, which travels along the Yukon River.

Holland America also is looking ahead to its 2024 Alaska season, and early this month unveiled new and longer itineraries on tap for next year. It includes more sailings to Glacier Bay National Park, and the introduction of a 28-night Alaska Arctic Circle Solstice cruise aboard the Vista-class Westerdam. The Arctic cruise, operating roundtrip from Seattle, departs June 9, 2024, and visits 13 ports.