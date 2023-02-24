Holland America Line Unveils New Cruise Tour Perk

Holland America Line marked Yukon Heritage Day on February 24 with a new incentive for residents of four U.S. states and a province of Canada who book certain Denali and Yukon cruise tours departing in summer 2023.

A credit of $150 for the first and second cabin occupants will be awarded to those hailing from California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, and Ontario.

Summer Incentive

Holland America Line rolled out a new perk designed to get more Americans and Canadians onboard for an Alaska cruise tour this summer. The cruise line has 16 cruise tours that feature Denali National Park and six options that include a Yukon extension.

A $150 spending money promotion is valid on cruises booked by March 31, and can be combined with the line’s existing Time of Your Life wave season offer, which was expanded earlier this year to include cruise tours.

Photo Credit: Eleanor Scriven / Shutterstock

The wave offer provides a stateroom upgrade, fare discounts, free cruises for children, and reduced deposits. Adding in the line’s Have It All premium package gives cruisers free tours, and dining, drinks, and WiFi packages. Holland America Line’s promotion follows on the heels of its Kids Cruise Free program, announced last week and valid on select itineraries.

Holland America Line Chief Commercial Officer Beth Bodensteiner said in the line’s Illinois offer, ”Summer is the perfect time for residents in the Midwest to escape heat and head to Alaska on a Cruisetour, and we’re excited to showcase the Holland America Line experience in the Yukon. Holland America Line is the only way to see Alaska and the Yukon with a combined cruise and overland vacation.”

Spending Money for Guests

Under the promotion, the first and second cruisers in a stateroom will receive $50 in onboard spending money, $50 in Denali Dollars, which can be used for dining, tours and shopping in Denali National Park, and $50 in Dawson Dollars, valid for dining and tours in the Yukon destination of Dawson City, the heart of Yukon Gold Rush territory.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

The cruise tours combine an Alaska cruise with an overland trip to Denali and the Yukon. Trips range from 10 to 18 days and include either a three- or four-day Inside Passage cruise on the 2,650-guest Koningsdam or the 1,432-guest Volendam, or a seven-day Glacier Discovery cruise on the 2,106-guest Nieuw Amsterdam or the 1,916-guest Noordam, plus a two- or three-night stay at Denali National Park and a journey into the Yukon.

Read Also: Best Alaskan Cruises for Families

Cruise tour guests sailing to the Last Frontier state also can take advantage of the line’s Alaska Up Close program, a set of destination-immersive activities tied to historical, cultural, culinary, and shoreside experiences. Events include workshops and lectures by destination experts, special tours, and dining events highlighting local culinary traditions.

Widely considered the pioneer cruise line in Alaska, Holland America Line has been sailing to the destination for 75 years. Its land extensions in the Yukon offers guests the chance to learn about the region’s Klondike Gold Rush heritage and other aspects of Yukon culture. Excursions even offer cruisers the chance to pan for gold.