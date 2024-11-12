Holland America Line Debuts 18 Alaska Cruisetours in 2026

Travelers dreaming of an Alaska cruisetour in 2026 have a slew of booking options now open on four Holland America Line ships, including itineraries that explore the remote Denali and Yukon regions, plus a new option that features both destinations.

The cruise line’s Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam, and Zaandam will operate a total of 18 itineraries that combine a vacation at sea with adventures on land, featuring inland road transportation on motorcoaches or the glass-domed, luxury McKinley Explorer train.

Guests can choose from among Denali cruisetours ranging from 9 to 14 days aboard the 2,100-guest Nieuw Amsterdam and 1,964-guest Westerdam, and Denali-Yukon cruisetours of 9 to 17 days offered on the 2,650-guest Koningsdam or 1,432-guest Zaandam.

Some of the itineraries that include the Yukon provide land transport on the White Pass & Yukon Route railroad, offering great views of the area’s forested landscapes. Holland America Line remains the only cruise brand that brings guests into the Yukon, with visits to Whitehorse and Dawson City.

Cruisers can select the order of their vacation components from a range of routes that offer a pre- or post-cruise land tour.

“Guests who embark on one of our cruisetours get the opportunity to combine our award-winning cruise experience with exploration deep into the heart of wilderness that’s unseen by most,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line.

“And with their arrival at Holland America Denali Lodge, they can take in the awe of this majestic mountain while experiencing the premium service and comfort they have come to expect from Holland America,” added Bodensteiner.

Denali cruisetours operate between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Anchorage or Fairbanks, Alaska. All trips include a 7-day Glacier Discovery voyage and up to three nights’ accommodation at Holland America Denali Lodge.

For those with more time, a 14-day option, Ultimate Denali, features additional land explorations in Fairbanks and Anchorage, plus an overnight in Homer, Alaska.

Holland America Ships Docked in Alaska (Photo Credit: Drew Rawcliffe)

Land tours in Denali offer guests complimentary tours such as the Denali Natural History Tour, where cruisers can explore the national park while looking for wildlife like bears, moose, caribou and wolves.

Yukon & Denali cruisetours include a 3- or 4-day Inside Passage voyage on Koningsdam or Zaandam or a longer, 7-day Glacier Discovery cruise on Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam. These are combined with a 2- or 3-night stay at Denali and Dawson City, as well as overnight stays at Fairbanks, Anchorage and Skagway.

New Itinerary Offers Multiple Days in Denali National Park

The 2026 cruise series features a new itinerary — the 13-day Alaska, Denali and Yukon Cruisetour aboard Nieuw Amsterdam or Westerdam. The trip offers the land component first, taking guests by air from Fairbanks to Dawson City and into Denali National Park for a three-day adventure.

Read Also: What to Pack for an Alaska Cruise – Full List

Guests then travel to their ship via rail and cruise from Whittier, Alaska, to Vancouver, British Columbia. The at-sea itinerary features Glacier Bay, the Inside Passage, and Hubbard Glacier, plus port calls at Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan.

Three tours are included in this itinerary: Riverboat Discovery in Fairbanks, the Klondike Gold Tour in Dawson City, and the Tundra Wilderness Tour in Denali National Park.

Also new in 2026 will be a policy that includes the Klondike Gold Tour in Dawson City and the Tundra Wilderness Tour at Denali National Park in every Yukon and Denali itinerary. These day tours feature a Parks Canada guide offering insights into the attractions.

Holland America Line is offering a time-limited promotion on 2026 Alaska cruise tours that feature the Have It All package. The plan covers specialty dining, shore excursions, WiFi, crew gratuities, and other perks.