Holland America Line Offers Major Black Friday Savings

As the festive season approaches, Holland America Line has announced a Black Friday Sale that promises significant savings and additional perks for guests looking to book cruises from 2023 through 2025.

From mid-November to the beginning of December, future guests can secure discounts and appreciate the crews that make their journey memorable, all while planning for their next cruise adventure.

Prepaid Appreciation Elevates Guest Experience

Holland America Line is one of the first cruise lines to introduce its yearly Black Friday Sale, which, this year, includes numerous savings and additional perks that guests can use to enhance over 800 cruises between 2023 and 2025.

Starting November 17 and running through to December 1, 2023, The Black Friday sale includes up to 30% off cruise-only fares for cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Antarctica, and beyond.

The discounts also include the cruise segment of the Alaska Cruisetour, which combines a cruise with an overland journey to Denali and the Yukon, offering a comprehensive Alaskan experience for which Holland America Line is known best.

Holland America Line in Alaska (Photo Credit: EWY Media)

Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer for Holland America Line: “Black Friday is synonymous with the best holiday season deals, and Holland America Line’s Black Friday Sale is no exception,”

Holland America Line has also introduced a prepaid crew appreciation component in its Black Friday Sale, which can add savings of up to nearly $112 per person for a seven-day cruise and up to $688 for a 43-day sailing. This ensures that guests’ onboard experiences are more enjoyable while acknowledging the dedicated service of the crew.

While tipping is customary in the cruise industry, Holland America Line’s decision to include prepaid gratuities as part of their Black Friday sale presents a noteworthy incentive, which many guests will surely appreciate.

Amplifying the Journey with ‘Have It All’

In a bid to offer even more savings, future guests also have the option to combine the Black Friday savings with the ‘Have It All’ premium cruise package. This package is a treasure trove of amenities that can elevate the cruise experience to new heights.

“With included crew appreciation and reduced cruise fares, guests can take advantage of significant savings. And by adding our Have it All Package, guests can further enhance the value of their dream cruise vacation.” Bodensteiner said.

Photo Credit: StudioPortoSabbia / Shutterstock

Have It All includes up to three shore excursions, depending on the cruise length, the Signature Beverage Package, which offers a great variety of drink options, specialty dining options like the Pinnacle Grill and Tamarind, and the Wi-Fi Surf Package, which ensures guests stay connected as they sail around the globe.

Terms and Conditions Apply

The Black Friday Sale is an opportunity to embrace future travels at great pricing, but it’s important to note that it excludes Grand Voyages and itineraries less than five days.

This means that the cruise line’s Grand Africa Voyages, the 2025 World Cruise onboard Zuiderdam, the 22-day South America and Antarctica cruises, and the Australia and New Zealand Grand Voyages are all excluded.

These cruises typically range from 14 to an incredible 124 days, while cruising to some of the world’s most iconic destinations. However, there are other discounts and perks that guests can enjoy for these cruises.

Guests are encouraged to review the full terms and conditions on Holland America Line’s website to ensure they fully understand the offer’s scope.