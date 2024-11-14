Black Friday Sale Applies to These Just-Dropped NCL Sailings

Norwegian Cruise Line opened bookings on hundreds of new sailings in its 2026-27 fall/winter series and timed the event to coincide with its Black Friday Sale, which offers prospective guests half off all published sailings.

The fall/winter cruise schedule features 400 departures from 20 ports on ships calling at close to 100 destinations in 38 countries.

Notable deployments include the 3,100-guest Norwegian Prima making her seasonal debut in New Orleans, while the 4,000-guest Norwegian Breakaway will be based for the first time in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Also, the 2,400-guest Norwegian Jade returns to Asia for the first time since the pandemic hit, and the 2,000-guest Norwegian Spirit will be based Down Under, sailing several voyages from Sydney, including some wine-focused itineraries.

“Offering our loyal guests more ways to have their own best vacation with more of what they love is central to our commitment,“ said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line.

“For added convenience, we will feature weekend turnarounds from ports across the US, including New Orleans, Miami, and Galveston, Texas, making it even easier for guests to set sail on their own schedule,” added Herrera.

The Black Friday Sale’s 50%-off promotion can be combined with the line’s new More At Sea value-added package that was rolled out in October 2024 and takes effect with cruises departing on and after January 1, 2025.

The package replaced the line’s previous Free At Sea program, and includes amenities and services such as a beverage package, specialty dining, WiFi access, a $50 shore excursion credit, and free airfare in some cases, among other benefits.

Norwegian Cruise Line will have a huge presence in the Caribbean during the fall/winter season of 2026-27, with 15 ships sailing from 10 ports.

Cruisers can embark from two Florida ports, Miami and Port Canaveral, along with two options in the Northeast, New York and Philadelphia, plus others, such as Galveston, on the Texas Gulf Coast.

Norwegian Luna, a 3,500-guest new-build slated to enter service in spring 2026, will sail Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises from PortMiami.

New Orleans will be Norwegian Prima’s homeport for the first time, as she sails cruises to the Western Caribbean, calling at Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; and Roatan Island, Honduras.

Norwegian Breakaway’s inaugural season at San Juan will feature Southern Caribbean itineraries with visits to Bridgetown, Barbados; Castries, St. Lucia; La Romana, Dominican Republic; Willemstad, Curacao; and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.

On the US West Coast, the 4,000-guest Norwegian Encore will sail Mexican Riviera voyages from Los Angeles, calling at Cabo San Lucas, Mazatlán, and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Asia, Australia Voyages Also on Roster for Norwegian Cruise Line

Guests looking for international experiences farther afield can choose from a variety of Asia voyages and cruises to Australia and New Zealand.

Norwegian Jade will sail Asia with 16 cruises between four homeports — Incheon, South Korea; Hong Kong; Singapore. Guests can embark at any of the four, or choose from two cruises roundtrip from Tokyo.

Norwegian Jade Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Ceri Breeze)

The ship will make maiden calls to Muara, Brunei Darussalam; Kaoshiung, Taiwan; Jeju Island, South Korea; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; and Coron, Philippines. Some voyages will overnight in Hong Kong and offer late departures from Osaka and Kanazawa, Japan, and Busan, South Korea.

In Australia, wine enthusiasts can book one of Norwegian Spirit’s wine regions and “Taster” cruises. Several sailings roundtrip from Sydney depart between Dec. 12, 2026, and Jan. 10, 2027, and visit Australia’s popular wine regions.

Port calls include Hobart, Tasmania and Kangaroo Island, South Australia, and guests can enjoy overnight stays in Adelaide, South Australia and Melbourne, Victoria. The itineraries provide plenty of time for guests to explore well-known vineyards near each port of call, including in Barossa, Derwent, and Yarra.