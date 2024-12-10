Virgin Voyages Breaks Booking Records With a 300% Increase

Black Friday sales historically cause a frenzy, but Virgin Voyages discovered just how many holiday shoppers were chasing deals after Thanksgiving when it saw its highest booking day in its 10-year history.

The adults-only cruise line announced Black Friday sales, which took place on November 29, 2024, broke its booking records. Cyber Monday and Travel Tuesday, December 2 and 3, respectively, further fueled a surge in demand.

In fact, over the three-day period, Virgin Voyages saw bookings and revenue increase by more than 300 percent compared to the same timeframe in 2023, capping off a record-breaking sales event.

“In an environment where value is disappearing and travelers are feeling the pinch of changes from others, we are doubling down on being an incredible value for Sailors with all our inclusions, such as Wi-Fi, soft drinks, still and sparkling water, unlimited fitness classes, no upcharges for specialty dining and more,” said Nirmal Saverimuttu, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“We’re committed to stick to our roots and not nickel and diming our Sailors, before, during or after their voyage with us,” he added.

The announcement comes amid the cruise line’s climbing revenue, which is 60 percent higher overall compared to 2023. Virgin projects its revenue will increase another 50 percent in 2025.

The company also reported strong repeat cruiser numbers, with up to 60 percent of passengers returning for additional cruises. That said, 70 percent of Black Friday and Cyber Monday bookings came from first-time passengers.

Said Saverimuttu, “We are so grateful for the support that we’re seeing from our loyal customers and travel advisor community and their passion for the award-winning, kid-free experiences we have created and built from scratch together. Breaking records would not have been possible without our First Mates.”

Expanding Its Horizons

Virgin Voyages is looking ahead to 2025 and beyond with plans to introduce its fourth ship, the 110,000-gross-ton Brilliant Lady.

Currently under construction at Fincantieri’s Sestri Ponente shipyard near Genoa, Italy, the new 2,700-passenger vessel will debut on September 5, 2025, with its maiden voyage departing from New York City.

Brilliant Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: UrAvgPhoto)

The cruise line will also be reintroducing Scarlet Lady to guests following its two-week drydock at the end of November 2024.

Also, 110,000 gross tons, as is the case for each Virgin Voyages ship, the vessel’s refurbishment included the addition of 24 “Seriously Suite” RockStar Quarters on Deck 11 and dining enhancements such as a Chinese-inspired menu and cocktails in the Lucky Lotus by Razzle Dazzle.

The cruise line is also set to make 2026 a landmark year with the introduction of its vessels to new itineraries, including its first-ever Alaska season. The inaugural Alaska voyages, launching in May from Seattle, will sail to picturesque calls like Ketchikan, Juneau, and Skagway.

Plus, Virgin will offer longer voyages to far-flung destinations such as Iceland, offering guests opportunities for more immersive experiences. And, with Seattle joining the ranks as a new home port, along with New York and Los Angeles, the UK-based fleet is expanding its reach across the United States to expand its audience.

Additionally, Virgin Voyages introduced its Annual Pass product earlier this month, allowing passengers to embark on unlimited voyages for a year. Interest in the pass has been high and the cruise line expects it will sell out by the end of 2024.