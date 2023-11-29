Cruise Line’s Black Friday Sale Eclipses Past Records

Holland America Line’s Black Friday booking incentives have again set impressive new records, with double-digit increases in booking volume not only for the single shopping day but also for the holiday weekend, through Cyber Monday. It was the second consecutive year of substantial gains, and again eclipsed holiday sales of the pre-pandemic years.

Bookings Surge During Annual Holiday Promotion

In a sure sign that the cruise industry’s post-pandemic rebound continues to expand and grow stronger, Holland America Line posted Black Friday booking volumes that are 20% higher than the 2022 holiday sale, which also was a record-breaker.

The sale, which began on November 17, 2023 and continues to December 1, 2023, also saw record booking volumes for the four-day span between Black Friday and Cyber Monday, when sales spiked by 23% compared to the same time frame last year.

Destinations that exceeded 2022 booking volumes included Alaska, Europe, and Canada/New England voyages, with many cruises booked for summer 2024.

“While some see Black Friday as a sign that winter is coming, our guests were dreaming about exploring summer destinations like Alaska, Iceland and Greece,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

“Breaking Black Friday records two years in a row tells us that not only are guests excited to plan ahead for travel, but that they value Holland America Line’s award-winning service and carefully crafted itineraries that visit more than 100 countries,” added Antorcha.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

Looking back to 2022, Black Friday reservations rose nearly 20% compared to pre-pandemic 2019, and again, Alaska cruises were a top choice. In fact, Alaska bookings in the US spiked 60% versus 2019. Across the full holiday weekend last year, total bookings were up about 10%, while Alaska bookings rose by a significant 25%.

Holland America Line’s 2023 Black Friday promotion offers substantial savings and perks on more than 800 cruises with departures between 2023 and 2025. Deposits are as low as $25, depending on the voyage.

The sale includes up to 30% off cruise-only fares for cruises to Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Australia and New Zealand, Antarctica, and other destinations. The discounts extend to the cruise segment of the popular Alaska Cruisetours, which combine a cruise with an overland journey to Denali National Park and Canada’s Yukon Territory.

Holland America Line also offers a prepaid crew appreciation component, which can add savings of up to nearly $112 per person for a seven-day cruise and up to $688 for a 43-day sailing.

Guests can combine the Black Friday savings with the line’s Have It All premium cruise package, which includes up to three shore excursions, and beverage, dining, and WiFi packages.

New Experiences Await Holland America Cruisers in 2024

In 2024, Holland America Line will deploy six ships to Alaska. Scenic cruising in Glacier Bay is a key component of most voyages, and some 180 shore excursions are offered to guests. The cruise line’s Canada/New England itineraries provide explorations to traditional ports as well as destinations farther afield, such as Iceland and Greenland.

Holland America Line in Alaska (Photo Credit: Jennifer G. Lang)

Guests booking Holland America Line ships will experience several new dining programs and concepts, including Morimoto By Sea, the new Asian cuisine restaurant that will debut in December 2023 as a permanent venue on Nieuw Amsterdam. It also will be featured as a pop-up eatery on other ships.

The restaurant was created by Japanese Chef Masaharu Morimoto, the star of “Iron Chef” and “Iron Chef America,” who recently entered a partnership with Holland America Line. Along with running his new venue, Morimoto will also serve as the line’s Fresh Fish Ambassador.

The line’s fresh fish program, launched in September 2023, sources fresh seafood from a network of global providers in 60 ports where Holland America Line ships visit.